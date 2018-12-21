Duffus, Maitland lift Bethune-Cookman to first road win

BOSTON (AP) — Dondre Duffus and Malik Maitland scored 14 points apiece and Bethune-Cookman picked up its first road win of the season, defeating Boston University 74-66 on Friday night.

The Wildcats (5-9) lost their first seven road games but came through against the Terriers by shooting 51 percent (23-45), including 8 of 12 from 3-point range.

Houston Smith and Shawntrez Davis added 13 points each for BCU. Smith had a team-high seven rebounds.

Max Mahoney had 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Terriers (7-6). Tyler Scanlon added 14 points and eight rebounds but shot 2 for 9 beyond the 3-point arc. BU made only 8 of 30 3-pointers.

Bethune-Cookman led 31-29 at the half, then built a 55-41 lead before the under-12 media timeout. BU drew within 63-60 with 2:33 remaining but the Wildcats scored the next seven points to regain a comfortable lead.

