Duncan, Lamb each score 19 as Vermont holds off George Mason

December 3, 2018 9:56 pm
 
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Ernie Duncan and Anthony Lamb scored 19 points apiece to help Vermont hold off George Mason for a 72-67 win Monday night.

Stef Smith added 10 points for Vermont, including two free throws that capped the scoring with six seconds left.

Duncan hit a 3-pointer that capped a 9-2 opening run and Lamb’s 3 with 9:04 left in the first half pushed the lead into double figures at 18-8. The Catamounts (6-3) led by as many as 14 points in the second half and Duncan’s foul shot with 2:56 to play made it 61-49 but Justin Kier scored 14 points from there, including a layup with seven seconds remaining, to pull George Mason within three before Smith’s free throws sealed it.

Kier finished with a career-high 32 points on 12-of-15 shooting and Ian Boyd scored 12 for the Patriots (4-6).

Vermont shot 65 percent (15 of 23) from the field in the second half.

