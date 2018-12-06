Eagles-Cowboys Preview Capsule

PHILADELPHIA (6-6) at DALLAS (7-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Eagles 4-8, Cowboys 7-5

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 67-52

LAST MEETING — Cowboys beat Eagles 27-20, Nov. 11

LAST WEEK — Eagles beat Redskins 28-13; Cowboys beat Saints 13-10

AP PRO32 RANKING — Eagles No. 13; Cowboys No. 10

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (23), PASS (12)

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (10), PASS (26)

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (6), PASS (27)

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (4), PASS (7)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cowboys lead Eagles by one game in NFC East, playing with division lead on line for second time in three games after beating Washington to tie for top spot on Thanksgiving. … Playoff hopes of defending champ Philadelphia fade significantly with loss. … Cowboys, who have won four straight, seeking season sweep for first time since 2012. … Eagles have only 28 points in first quarter, but scored on opening drive vs. Washington. … QB Carson Wentz already has 13 career 300-yard passing games, second to Donovan McNabb (27) in team history. … Zach Ertz already established single-season franchise record with 93 receptions, 18 away from breaking Jason Witten’s NFL record for TEs. Witten (110), Tony Gonzalez (102) and Dallas Clark (100) are only TEs with 100 catches in season. … Rookie RB Josh Adams has 169 yards rushing in past two games. … WR Golden Tate caught his first TD pass in his fourth game with new team. Playing Cowboys for third time after trade from Detroit. … DT Fletcher Cox has 39 career sacks, tied with Andy Harmon for most by interior defensive lineman in team history. … S Malcolm Jenkins has two forced fumbles, fumble recovery, sack, INT in past five games. … K Jake Elliott has made nine straight field goals, six beyond 40 yards. … Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 46 of 59 (78 percent) for 537 yards, three TDs, no INTs in past two games. Had career-best 18 straight completions against Saints. He has rush TD in five of past seven games. … RB Ezekiel Elliott lost NFL rushing lead to Todd Gurley last week. Elliott has 1,150 yards rushing. Also is second to Gurley with 1,573 yards from scrimmage. … WR Amari Cooper seeks third straight game with at least eight catches. … Rookie WR Michael Gallup had career-high five catches for 76 yards last week. … Dallas defense only one in NFL that hasn’t allowed 30 points in game. … Byron Jones is only CB in NFL with catch percentage below 50 percent while also not allowing TD. … Rookie LB Leighton Vander Esch had season-high 19 tackles, according to coaches’ count, with one tackle for loss in first meeting with Eagles. … Fantasy tip: Elliott has at least 140 yards from scrimmage in all three career meetings with Eagles, with two TDs.

