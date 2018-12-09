Eagles-Cowboys Stats

|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|6
|17
|0—23
|Dallas
|3
|3
|3
|14
|6—29
|First Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 28, 2:25.
Dal_FG Maher 62, :00.
Dal_FG Maher 21, 8:59.
Phi_Jeffery 2 pass from Wentz (kick failed), 6:04.
Phi_FG J.Elliott 26, 12:11.
Dal_Cooper 28 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:46.
Phi_Goedert 3 pass from Wentz (J.Elliott kick), 3:12.
Dal_Cooper 75 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 3:01.
Phi_Sproles 6 pass from Wentz (J.Elliott kick), 1:39.
Dal_Cooper 15 pass from Prescott, 1:55.
A_93,127.
___
|Phi
|Dal
|First downs
|16
|32
|Total Net Yards
|256
|576
|Rushes-yards
|14-34
|36-142
|Passing
|222
|434
|Punt Returns
|1-9
|2-15
|Kickoff Returns
|1-36
|2-27
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-46
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-32-0
|42-54-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-6
|3-21
|Punts
|6-46.0
|2-51.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-49
|11-111
|Time of Possession
|22:32
|45:33
___
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Adams 7-36, Smallwood 1-3, Sproles 1-2, Wentz 4-(minus 3), Clement 1-(minus 4). Dallas, E.Elliott 28-113, R.Smith 4-27, Prescott 4-2.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 22-32-0-228. Dallas, Prescott 42-54-2-455.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Jeffery 6-50, Ertz 5-38, Goedert 4-44, Sproles 3-34, Agholor 2-49, Tate 1-7, Matthews 1-6. Dallas, E.Elliott 12-79, Cooper 10-217, Jarwin 7-56, Gallup 4-24, Schultz 3-37, Beasley 2-18, R.Smith 2-16, Hurns 1-9, Gathers 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 45.
