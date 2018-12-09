Listen Live Sports

Eagles-Cowboys Stats

December 9, 2018 8:13 pm
 
Philadelphia 0 0 6 17 0—23
Dallas 3 3 3 14 6—29
First Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 28, 2:25.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 62, :00.

Third Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 21, 8:59.

Phi_Jeffery 2 pass from Wentz (kick failed), 6:04.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_FG J.Elliott 26, 12:11.

Dal_Cooper 28 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:46.

Phi_Goedert 3 pass from Wentz (J.Elliott kick), 3:12.

Dal_Cooper 75 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 3:01.

Phi_Sproles 6 pass from Wentz (J.Elliott kick), 1:39.

Overtime

Dal_Cooper 15 pass from Prescott, 1:55.

A_93,127.

___

Phi Dal
First downs 16 32
Total Net Yards 256 576
Rushes-yards 14-34 36-142
Passing 222 434
Punt Returns 1-9 2-15
Kickoff Returns 1-36 2-27
Interceptions Ret. 2-46 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-32-0 42-54-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-6 3-21
Punts 6-46.0 2-51.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 5-49 11-111
Time of Possession 22:32 45:33

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Adams 7-36, Smallwood 1-3, Sproles 1-2, Wentz 4-(minus 3), Clement 1-(minus 4). Dallas, E.Elliott 28-113, R.Smith 4-27, Prescott 4-2.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 22-32-0-228. Dallas, Prescott 42-54-2-455.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Jeffery 6-50, Ertz 5-38, Goedert 4-44, Sproles 3-34, Agholor 2-49, Tate 1-7, Matthews 1-6. Dallas, E.Elliott 12-79, Cooper 10-217, Jarwin 7-56, Gallup 4-24, Schultz 3-37, Beasley 2-18, R.Smith 2-16, Hurns 1-9, Gathers 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 45.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

