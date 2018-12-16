Eagles-Rams Stats

|Philadelphia
|3
|10
|17
|0—30
|L.A. Rams
|7
|6
|0
|10—23
|First Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 51, 8:35.
La_Gurley 5 run (Zuerlein kick), 1:16.
Phi_FG Elliott 34, 12:00.
La_FG Zuerlein 41, 4:38.
Phi_Adams 6 run (Elliott kick), 1:07.
La_FG Zuerlein 36, :00.
Phi_Smallwood 9 run (Elliott kick), 10:28.
Phi_FG Elliott 40, 3:11.
Phi_Smallwood 4 run (Elliott kick), 1:34.
La_FG Zuerlein 37, 9:24.
La_Gurley 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 4:06.
A_74,210.
___
|Phi
|La
|First downs
|17
|23
|Total Net Yards
|381
|413
|Rushes-yards
|30-111
|18-82
|Passing
|270
|331
|Punt Returns
|1-13
|2-(minu
|Kickoff Returns
|2-16
|2-31
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-15
|1-30
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-31-1
|35-55-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-8
|Punts
|3-51.7
|3-56.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-49
|5-50
|Time of Possession
|31:36
|28:24
___
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Smallwood 10-48, Sproles 3-30, Adams 15-28, Foles 2-5. Los Angeles, Gurley 12-48, Woods 1-19, Goff 2-11, Kelly 2-4, Davis 1-0.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Foles 24-31-1-270. Los Angeles, Goff 35-54-2-339, Hekker 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Jeffery 8-160, Tate 5-43, Ertz 3-22, Sproles 3-16, Goedert 2-12, Smallwood 2-9, Agholor 1-8. Los Angeles, Gurley 10-76, Woods 7-74, Cooks 6-59, J.Reynolds 5-70, Everett 5-46, Higbee 2-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 53.
