Eagles-Rams Stats

December 16, 2018 11:54 pm
 
Philadelphia 3 10 17 0—30
L.A. Rams 7 6 0 10—23
First Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 51, 8:35.

La_Gurley 5 run (Zuerlein kick), 1:16.

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 34, 12:00.

La_FG Zuerlein 41, 4:38.

Phi_Adams 6 run (Elliott kick), 1:07.

La_FG Zuerlein 36, :00.

Third Quarter

Phi_Smallwood 9 run (Elliott kick), 10:28.

Phi_FG Elliott 40, 3:11.

Phi_Smallwood 4 run (Elliott kick), 1:34.

Fourth Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 37, 9:24.

La_Gurley 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 4:06.

A_74,210.

___

Phi La
First downs 17 23
Total Net Yards 381 413
Rushes-yards 30-111 18-82
Passing 270 331
Punt Returns 1-13 2-(minu
Kickoff Returns 2-16 2-31
Interceptions Ret. 2-15 1-30
Comp-Att-Int 24-31-1 35-55-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-8
Punts 3-51.7 3-56.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 6-49 5-50
Time of Possession 31:36 28:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Smallwood 10-48, Sproles 3-30, Adams 15-28, Foles 2-5. Los Angeles, Gurley 12-48, Woods 1-19, Goff 2-11, Kelly 2-4, Davis 1-0.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Foles 24-31-1-270. Los Angeles, Goff 35-54-2-339, Hekker 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Jeffery 8-160, Tate 5-43, Ertz 3-22, Sproles 3-16, Goedert 2-12, Smallwood 2-9, Agholor 1-8. Los Angeles, Gurley 10-76, Woods 7-74, Cooks 6-59, J.Reynolds 5-70, Everett 5-46, Higbee 2-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 53.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

