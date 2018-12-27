Eagles-Redskins Preview Capsule

PHILADELPHIA (8-7) at WASHINGTON (7-8)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Eagles by 7½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Eagles 5-10, Redskins 8-7

SERIES RECORD — Redskins lead 86-76-5

LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Redskins 28-13, Dec. 3

LAST WEEK — Eagles beat Texans 32-30; Redskins lost to Titans 25-16

AP PRO32 RANKING — Eagles No. 15, Redskins No. 18

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (28), PASS (8)

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (7), PASS (32)

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (17), PASS (28)

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (17), PASS (15)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles have won past three meetings. … Eagles can clinch playoff berth with win and Vikings loss to Bears. … QB Nick Foles threw for franchise-record 471 yards last week vs. Houston. Foles is only QB in franchise history with multiple 400-yard passing games. … Foles has averaged 279.5 yards passing in past four starts vs. Redskins. … RB Darren Sproles had 108 yards from scrimmage and touchdown catch last week. … TE Zach Ertz had 110 yards receiving and two TD catches vs. Houston. Ertz’s 113 receptions are most by TE in single season in NFL history. … WR Nelson Agholor had career-long 83-yard TD catch last week. … DE Chris Long coming off 10th career multi-sack game. … LB Nigel Bradham leads team with 93 tackles. … S Malcolm Jenkins has sack in two consecutive games vs. Washington. … Redskins were eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Tennessee. … QB Josh Johnson making third consecutive start. Johnson threw for 153 yards and TD last week. … Johnson had 240 yards passing and two TDs in only other start vs. Eagles on Oct. 11, 2009 for Tampa Bay. … RB Adrian Peterson rushed for 119 yards last week to surpass 1,000 for season. Peterson’s 13,259 yards rushing are eighth all-time. … RB Chris Thompson has TD in four of past six games vs. Philadelphia. … WR Jamison Crowder led team with five catches for 79 yards vs. Titans. … LB Ryan Kerrigan has four sacks and forced fumble over past three games. … LB Mason Foster led team with nine tackles in loss to Titans. Fantasy tip: Eagles WR Alshon Jeffrey should be matchup problem for undersized Redskins secondary with No. 2 cornerback Quinton Dunbar out for season, S Montae Nicholson on reserve/non-football injury list, and S D.J. Swearinger gone after being released for criticizing coaching.

