Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Eagles S Avonte Maddox, DT Michael Bennett active vs Rams

December 16, 2018 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia rookie safety Avonte Maddox and veteran defensive tackle Michael Bennett are active for the Eagles’ visit to the Los Angeles Rams.

Although quarterback Carson Wentz was inactive as expected Sunday night, the Eagles (6-7) also got good injury news before they faced the NFC West champion Rams (11-2).

Maddox injured his knee and ankle against New Orleans on Nov. 18, and he hadn’t played in Philadelphia’s past three games.

Bennett was listed as questionable due to a foot injury, but he practiced Friday.

Advertisement

Wentz is out indefinitely with a back injury. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles started against his former team.

The Rams had no surprise additions to their small injury list.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress