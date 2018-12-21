Listen Live Sports

Easley scores 17, Chattanooga beats NAIA Bryan 79-45

December 21, 2018 2:35 pm
 
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Kevin Easley scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed nine rebounds to help Chattanooga beat NAIA Bryan 79-45 on Friday and snap a three-game skid.

Jerry Johnson Jr. and Ramon Vila had 12 points apiece, Donovann Toatley scored 11 and Thomas Smallwood added 10 points and seven boards for Chattanooga.

David Jean-Baptiste made a layup that gave the Mocs (6-8) the lead for good and sparked a 16-6 run that gave the Mocs a 10-point lead when his 3-pointer capped the spurt with 7:59 left in the first half. Easley made a layup and Johnson hit a 3-pointer before taking a steal coast-to-coast for a layup to make it 39-23 at the break and Bryan trailed by double figures throughout the second half.

EJ Bush led the Lions with 14 points.

Chattanooga shot 58 percent (15 of 26), including 7 of 12 from 3-point range, in the first half.

