Eastern Illinois routs Division III Fontbonne 90-37

December 4, 2018 10:40 pm
 
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kashawn Charles scored 21 points with four 3-pointers, JaQualis Matlock had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists and Eastern Illinois routed Division III Fontbonne College 90-37 on Tuesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Braxton Shaw had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists and Ben Harvey added 10 points for the Panthers (4-5), who shot 61 percent to the Griffins’ 28 percent and hit 12 of 17 3-pointers.

Lucas Jones’ layup put the Panthers up for good, 4-3, and sparked a 23-3 run and Eastern Illinois led 46-19 at halftime. Charles scored 14 points of 5-for-5 shooting with three 3-pointers in the first half.

Charles’ layup and 3-pointer capped a 15-3 run to open the second half and the Panthers won going away.

Jared Woodcock led the Griffins with nine points.

