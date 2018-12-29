Listen Live Sports

Eastern Kentucky sets scoring record in 145-72 win

December 29, 2018 8:35 pm
 
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Lachlan Anderson scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead eight Colonels in double-digit scoring and Eastern Kentucky set a school scoring record in its 145-72 win over NAIA-member Brescia on Saturday night to close out nonconference play.

Houston King hit six 3-pointers for 18 points, Dujuanta Weaver scored 17 with five 3s, and Nick Mayo and Kelvin Robinson had 16 apiece for the Colonels (7-6), who held the Bearcats to 28 second-half points. Tre King and Pedro Bradshaw scored 14 each and Jomaru Brown had 12.

EKU shot 56 percent (55 of 98) and made 16 of 41 3-pointers (34 percent).

Mayo, EKU’s all-time leading scorer, was honored before the game for surpassing the 1,832 career points scored by Matt Witt (2002-06). Mayo broke the record with a 3 in the Colonels’ Dec. 15 95-77 loss at Xavier.

Darion Morrow’s 3 put Brescia up 13-10, but Peyton Broughton’s 3 tied it, Mayo hit a go-ahead free throw, and EKU led 58-44 at halftime. The Colonels opened the second half with a 30-6 run capped by Broughton’s layup and hit the century mark on Robinson’s layup with 8:54 left.

Kayode Daboiku scored 14 points and Morrow and Noah Cunningham had 10 each for the Bearcats (6-8), who had 39 turnovers.

