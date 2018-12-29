Listen Live Sports

Eaton has career-best 23, Ark. State dominates Harding 87-62

December 29, 2018 10:05 pm
 
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Marquis Eaton had a career-high 23 points and Ty Cockfield added 18 as Arkansas State got off to a slow start before dominating the second half to beat Division III Harding 87-62 on Saturday night.

Eaton drained 5 of 6 from beyond the arc as Arkansas State shot 64 percent (9-14) from long range.

Salif Boudie finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three blocks and Malik Brevard posted his second double-double of the year with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kobe Wilson chipped in 10 points.

Arkansas State (6-7), which is 5-0 at home, will host Louisiana-Lafayette on Thursday to open Sun Belt Conference play. The Red Wolves have won three of their last four and four of their last six games since opening the season 1-4.

Harding led for most of the first half until Eaton nailed a 3-point jumper to tie and Brevard slammed home a dunk for a 29-27 lead with 4:21 remaining until the break. Arkansas State finished the first half on a 13-2 run to lead 44-32. The Red Wolves continued the assault, opening the second period on a 17-8 run.

Gabriel Divic and Adam Horn had 13 points apiece for Harding.

