ECAC Glance

December 2, 2018 6:33 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 6 2 0 12 28 18 13 2 0
Dartmouth 4 2 1 9 23 22 4 3 1
Yale 4 2 1 9 19 18 5 2 2
Cornell 4 2 0 8 18 13 6 5 0
Princeton 3 4 1 7 24 25 3 6 1
RPI 3 3 0 6 13 20 4 9 0
Union (N.Y.) 3 3 0 6 20 17 8 3 2
Harvard 2 3 2 6 28 24 4 4 2
Clarkson 2 2 0 4 14 6 8 5 0
Brown 1 4 2 4 15 22 1 6 2
Colgate 1 3 2 4 9 20 3 8 2
St. Lawrence 0 3 1 1 8 14 2 11 1

Friday’s Games

Yale 5, St. Lawrence 3

Clarkson 5, Brown 1

Quinnipiac 3, Princeton 0

Notre Dame 5, RPI 1

Dartmouth 3, Cornell 2

Harvard 6, Colgate 1

Saturday’s Games

Cornell 2, Harvard 1

Brown 2, St. Lawrence 2

Notre Dame 3, RPI 0

Yale 2, Clarkson 1

Quinnipiac 6, Princeton 3

Colgate 2, Dartmouth 2

Tuesday’s Game

Harvard at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 7

Colgate at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Union at Brown, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

RPI at Yale, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Princeton, 7 p.m.

UMass at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8

Colgate at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Union at Yale, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

RPI at Brown, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at UMass, 7 p.m.

