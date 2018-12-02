ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|6
|2
|0
|12
|28
|18
|13
|2
|0
|Dartmouth
|4
|2
|1
|9
|23
|22
|4
|3
|1
|Yale
|4
|2
|1
|9
|19
|18
|5
|2
|2
|Cornell
|4
|2
|0
|8
|18
|13
|6
|5
|0
|Princeton
|3
|4
|1
|7
|24
|25
|3
|6
|1
|RPI
|3
|3
|0
|6
|13
|20
|4
|9
|0
|Union (N.Y.)
|3
|3
|0
|6
|20
|17
|8
|3
|2
|Harvard
|2
|3
|2
|6
|28
|24
|4
|4
|2
|Clarkson
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|6
|8
|5
|0
|Brown
|1
|4
|2
|4
|15
|22
|1
|6
|2
|Colgate
|1
|3
|2
|4
|9
|20
|3
|8
|2
|St. Lawrence
|0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|14
|2
|11
|1
___
Yale 5, St. Lawrence 3
Clarkson 5, Brown 1
Quinnipiac 3, Princeton 0
Notre Dame 5, RPI 1
Dartmouth 3, Cornell 2
Harvard 6, Colgate 1
Cornell 2, Harvard 1
Brown 2, St. Lawrence 2
Notre Dame 3, RPI 0
Yale 2, Clarkson 1
Quinnipiac 6, Princeton 3
Colgate 2, Dartmouth 2
Harvard at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
Colgate at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Union at Brown, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
RPI at Yale, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Princeton, 7 p.m.
UMass at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Union at Yale, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
RPI at Brown, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at UMass, 7 p.m.
