ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Yale
|6
|2
|1
|13
|26
|20
|7
|2
|2
|Quinnipiac
|6
|2
|0
|12
|28
|18
|14
|3
|0
|Dartmouth
|4
|2
|1
|9
|23
|22
|4
|5
|1
|Cornell
|4
|2
|0
|8
|18
|13
|6
|5
|0
|Union (NY)
|3
|4
|1
|7
|23
|23
|8
|4
|3
|Princeton
|3
|4
|1
|7
|24
|25
|3
|8
|1
|Brown
|2
|4
|3
|7
|20
|26
|2
|6
|3
|Clarkson
|3
|3
|0
|6
|19
|10
|9
|6
|0
|Harvard
|2
|3
|2
|6
|28
|24
|5
|4
|2
|RPI
|3
|5
|0
|6
|16
|26
|4
|11
|0
|Colgate
|1
|3
|2
|4
|9
|20
|4
|9
|2
|St. Lawrence
|1
|4
|1
|3
|12
|19
|3
|12
|1
Niagara 4, Colgate 2
Union 3, Brown 3
New Hampshire 3, Dartmouth 2
St. Lawrence 4, Clarkson 2
Yale 4, RPI 2
Arizona St. 4, Princeton 0
Quinnipiac 4, UMass 0
Colgate 2, Niagara 0
Yale 3, Union 0
New Hampshire 4, Dartmouth 0
Clarkson 3, St. Lawrence 0
Brown 2, RPI 1
Arizona St. 3, Princeton 2, OT
UMass 3, Quinnipiac 1
Yale at UMass, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Penn St. vs. Princeton at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
RPI vs. Northeastern at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.
Maine at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Union (NY), 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.
Team China at Yale, 7 p.m., exhibition
Providence vs. Brown at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.
RPI at Vermont, 4 p.m.
Canisius at Union, 4 p.m.
Colgate vs. Quinnipiac at Hempstead, N.Y., 5 p.m.
Clarkson vs. Minn.-Duluth or Minnesota St. at Glendale, Ariz., 6:30 or 9:30 p.m.
Army at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Maine at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Army vs. Brown at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.
Providence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
KRS-ORG China at Harvard, 4:30 p.m., exhibition
