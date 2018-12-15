Listen Live Sports

ECAC Glance

December 15, 2018
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Yale 6 2 1 13 26 20 7 3 2
Quinnipiac 6 2 0 12 28 18 14 3 0
Dartmouth 4 2 1 9 23 22 4 6 1
Cornell 4 2 0 8 18 13 6 5 0
Union (NY) 3 4 1 7 23 23 8 4 3
Princeton 3 4 1 7 24 25 3 8 1
Brown 2 4 3 7 20 26 2 6 3
Clarkson 3 3 0 6 19 10 9 6 0
Harvard 2 3 2 6 28 24 5 4 2
RPI 3 5 0 6 16 26 4 11 0
Colgate 1 3 2 4 9 20 4 9 2
St. Lawrence 1 4 1 3 12 19 3 12 1

___

Friday’s Game

Boston U. 4, Dartmouth 1

Saturday’s Game

Penn St. vs. Princeton at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28

RPI vs. Northeastern at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Maine at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Union (NY), 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.

Team China at Yale, 7 p.m., exhibition

Saturday, Dec. 29

Providence vs. Brown at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.

RPI at Vermont, 4 p.m.

Canisius at Union, 4 p.m.

Colgate vs. Quinnipiac at Hempstead, N.Y., 5 p.m.

Clarkson vs. Minn.-Duluth or Minnesota St. at Glendale, Ariz., 6:30 or 9:30 p.m.

Army at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Maine at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Army vs. Brown at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.

Providence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

KRS-ORG China at Harvard, 4:30 p.m., exhibition

