Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECAC Glance

December 26, 2018 10:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Yale 6 2 1 13 26 20 7 3 2
Quinnipiac 6 2 0 12 28 18 14 3 0
Dartmouth 4 2 1 9 23 22 4 6 1
Cornell 4 2 0 8 18 13 6 5 0
Union (NY) 3 4 1 7 23 23 8 4 3
Princeton 3 4 1 7 24 25 3 8 2
Brown 2 4 3 7 20 26 2 6 3
Clarkson 3 3 0 6 19 10 9 6 0
Harvard 2 3 2 6 28 24 5 4 2
RPI 3 5 0 6 16 26 4 11 0
Colgate 1 3 2 4 9 20 4 9 2
St. Lawrence 1 4 1 3 12 19 3 12 1

___

Friday’s Games

RPI vs. Northeastern at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Maine at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Union (NY), 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Clarkson at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.

Team China at Yale, 7 p.m., exhibition

Saturday’s Games

Providence vs. Brown at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.

RPI at Vermont, 4 p.m.

Canisius at Union, 4 p.m.

Colgate vs. Quinnipiac at Hempstead, N.Y., 5 p.m.

Clarkson vs. Minn.-Duluth or Minnesota St. at Glendale, Ariz., 6:30 or 9:30 p.m.

Army at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Maine at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Army vs. Brown at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.

Providence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

KRS-ORG China at Harvard, 4:30 p.m., exhibition

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1923: Teapot Dome scandal forces interior secretary's resignation