Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECAC Glance

December 30, 2018 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Yale 6 2 1 13 26 20 8 3 2
Quinnipiac 6 2 0 12 28 18 15 3 0
Dartmouth 4 2 1 9 23 22 5 7 1
Cornell 4 2 0 8 18 13 6 5 0
Princeton 3 4 1 7 24 25 5 8 2
Union (NY) 3 4 1 7 23 23 9 4 4
Brown 2 4 3 7 20 26 3 7 3
Clarkson 3 3 0 6 19 10 11 6 0
RPI 3 5 0 6 16 26 4 13 0
Harvard 2 3 2 6 28 24 5 4 2
Colgate 1 3 2 4 9 20 4 10 2
St. Lawrence 1 4 1 3 12 19 3 12 1

___

Friday’s Games

Northeastern 3, RPI 2, OT

Princeton 1, Maine 0

Canisius 2, Union (NY) 2

Advertisement

Clarkson 3, Arizona St. 0

Team China at Yale, ccd.

Saturday’s Games

Providence 3, Brown 1

Vermont 4, RPI 2

Union (NY) 5, Canisius 3

Quinnipiac 6, Colgate 0

Clarkson 3, Minn.-Duluth 1

Dartmouth 5, Army 2

Princeton 7, Maine 3

Yale 5, McGill 2, exhibition

Sunday’s Games

Brown 5, Army 3

Providence 5, Dartmouth 3

Harvard 5, Concordia Montreal 1, exhibition

Monday’s Game

UConn at Yale, 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 4

Union vs. St. Cloud St. at Cranberry Township, Pa., 5 p.m.

Brown vs. Robert Morris at Cranberry Township, Pa., 8 p.m.

Colgate at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

RPI at Harvard, 7:30 p.m.

St. Lawrence vs. Air Force at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 5

Dartmouth vs. Bentley, 5 p.m.

Brown vs. Union or St. Cloud St. at Pittsburgh, 5 or 8 p.m.

Union vs. Brown or Robert Morris at Pittsburgh, 5 or 8 p.m.

Colgate at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Yale at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Army at RPI, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence vs. UConn or W. Michigan at Las Vegas, 8 or 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 6

Clarkson at Vermont, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held