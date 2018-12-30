ECAC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Yale 6 2 1 13 26 20 8 3 2 Quinnipiac 6 2 0 12 28 18 15 3 0 Dartmouth 4 2 1 9 23 22 5 7 1 Cornell 4 2 0 8 18 13 6 5 0 Princeton 3 4 1 7 24 25 5 8 2 Union (NY) 3 4 1 7 23 23 9 4 4 Brown 2 4 3 7 20 26 3 7 3 Clarkson 3 3 0 6 19 10 11 6 0 RPI 3 5 0 6 16 26 4 13 0 Harvard 2 3 2 6 28 24 5 4 2 Colgate 1 3 2 4 9 20 4 10 2 St. Lawrence 1 4 1 3 12 19 3 12 1

Friday’s Games

Northeastern 3, RPI 2, OT

Princeton 1, Maine 0

Canisius 2, Union (NY) 2

Clarkson 3, Arizona St. 0

Team China at Yale, ccd.

Saturday’s Games

Providence 3, Brown 1

Vermont 4, RPI 2

Union (NY) 5, Canisius 3

Quinnipiac 6, Colgate 0

Clarkson 3, Minn.-Duluth 1

Dartmouth 5, Army 2

Princeton 7, Maine 3

Yale 5, McGill 2, exhibition

Sunday’s Games

Brown 5, Army 3

Providence 5, Dartmouth 3

Harvard 5, Concordia Montreal 1, exhibition

Monday’s Game

UConn at Yale, 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 4

Union vs. St. Cloud St. at Cranberry Township, Pa., 5 p.m.

Brown vs. Robert Morris at Cranberry Township, Pa., 8 p.m.

Colgate at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

RPI at Harvard, 7:30 p.m.

St. Lawrence vs. Air Force at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 5

Dartmouth vs. Bentley, 5 p.m.

Brown vs. Union or St. Cloud St. at Pittsburgh, 5 or 8 p.m.

Union vs. Brown or Robert Morris at Pittsburgh, 5 or 8 p.m.

Colgate at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Yale at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Army at RPI, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence vs. UConn or W. Michigan at Las Vegas, 8 or 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 6

Clarkson at Vermont, 4:05 p.m.

