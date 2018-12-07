All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 24 16 7 1 0 33 90 66 Adirondack 23 13 8 0 2 28 73 65 Reading 22 9 7 2 4 24 70 76 Maine 21 11 9 0 1 23 67 67 Brampton 23 10 10 2 1 23 74 74 Worcester 23 10 10 3 0 23 54 63 Manchester 21 10 9 1 1 22 70 69 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 22 13 5 4 0 30 79 54 Jacksonville 23 13 9 1 0 27 71 65 Norfolk 23 12 9 1 1 26 69 84 South Carolina 23 12 11 0 0 24 67 70 Orlando 21 11 8 2 0 24 76 76 Greenville 25 9 13 3 0 21 64 91 Atlanta 19 5 11 3 0 13 50 66 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 20 15 3 2 0 32 75 56 Cincinnati 22 14 5 2 1 31 83 51 Fort Wayne 20 11 9 0 0 22 61 61 Indy 21 10 11 0 0 20 65 76 Kalamazoo 19 8 10 0 1 17 57 72 Wheeling 19 7 11 1 0 15 55 63 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 22 13 5 2 2 30 70 63 Utah 20 13 3 3 1 30 75 56 Kansas City 20 13 5 1 1 28 72 56 Rapid City 25 11 9 2 3 27 67 79 Idaho 22 11 8 1 2 25 62 58 Wichita 22 9 9 3 1 22 70 73 Allen 25 6 17 0 2 14 63 99

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Reading 7, Newfoundland 5

Manchester 5, Norfolk 2

South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2

Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 4

Worcester 3, Brampton 1

Toledo 6, Tulsa 4

Maine 5, Adirondack 4, SO

Florida 4, Greenville 2

Kalamazoo 5, Indy 3

Orlando 5, Atlanta 4

Kansas City 6, Allen 2

Wichita 5, Rapid City 1

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

