The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ECHL At A Glance

December 8, 2018 10:32 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 25 16 8 1 0 33 93 71
Adirondack 24 13 8 1 2 29 77 70
Reading 23 10 7 2 4 26 75 79
Brampton 24 11 10 2 1 25 79 78
Manchester 22 11 9 1 1 24 74 72
Maine 21 11 9 0 1 23 67 67
Worcester 23 10 10 3 0 23 54 63
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 23 14 5 4 0 32 84 58
Jacksonville 23 13 9 1 0 27 71 65
South Carolina 24 13 11 0 0 26 71 73
Norfolk 24 12 10 1 1 26 72 88
Orlando 21 11 8 2 0 24 76 76
Greenville 26 9 14 3 0 21 68 96
Atlanta 20 5 11 4 0 14 53 70
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 21 15 4 2 0 32 77 61
Cincinnati 22 14 5 2 1 31 83 51
Fort Wayne 21 11 10 0 0 22 63 66
Indy 22 11 11 0 0 22 70 78
Kalamazoo 20 9 10 0 1 19 60 74
Wheeling 20 8 11 1 0 17 60 65
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tulsa 23 13 6 2 2 30 72 66
Utah 21 13 4 3 1 30 77 60
Kansas City 20 13 5 1 1 28 72 56
Idaho 23 12 8 1 2 27 66 60
Rapid City 25 11 9 2 3 27 67 79
Wichita 22 9 9 3 1 22 70 73
Allen 25 6 17 0 2 14 63 99

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Reading 7, Newfoundland 5

Manchester 5, Norfolk 2

South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2

Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 4

Worcester 3, Brampton 1

Toledo 6, Tulsa 4

Maine 5, Adirondack 4, SO

Florida 4, Greenville 2

Kalamazoo 5, Indy 3

Orlando 5, Atlanta 4

Kansas City 6, Allen 2

Wichita 5, Rapid City 1

Idaho 4, Utah 2

Saturday’s Games

Reading 5, Newfoundland 3

Florida 5, Greenville 4

Brampton 5, Adirondack 4, OT

Manchester 4, Norfolk 3

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 3, OT

Wheeling 5, Toledo 2

Kalamazoo 3, Tulsa 2

Indy 5, Fort Wayne 2

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

