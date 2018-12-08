|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|25
|16
|8
|1
|0
|33
|93
|71
|Adirondack
|24
|13
|8
|1
|2
|29
|77
|70
|Reading
|23
|10
|7
|2
|4
|26
|75
|79
|Brampton
|24
|11
|10
|2
|1
|25
|79
|78
|Manchester
|22
|11
|9
|1
|1
|24
|74
|72
|Maine
|21
|11
|9
|0
|1
|23
|67
|67
|Worcester
|23
|10
|10
|3
|0
|23
|54
|63
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|23
|14
|5
|4
|0
|32
|84
|58
|Jacksonville
|23
|13
|9
|1
|0
|27
|71
|65
|South Carolina
|24
|13
|11
|0
|0
|26
|71
|73
|Norfolk
|24
|12
|10
|1
|1
|26
|72
|88
|Orlando
|21
|11
|8
|2
|0
|24
|76
|76
|Greenville
|26
|9
|14
|3
|0
|21
|68
|96
|Atlanta
|20
|5
|11
|4
|0
|14
|53
|70
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|21
|15
|4
|2
|0
|32
|77
|61
|Cincinnati
|22
|14
|5
|2
|1
|31
|83
|51
|Fort Wayne
|20
|11
|9
|0
|0
|22
|61
|61
|Indy
|21
|10
|11
|0
|0
|20
|65
|76
|Kalamazoo
|19
|8
|10
|0
|1
|17
|57
|72
|Wheeling
|20
|8
|11
|1
|0
|17
|60
|65
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|22
|13
|5
|2
|2
|30
|70
|63
|Utah
|21
|13
|4
|3
|1
|30
|77
|60
|Kansas City
|20
|13
|5
|1
|1
|28
|72
|56
|Idaho
|23
|12
|8
|1
|2
|27
|66
|60
|Rapid City
|25
|11
|9
|2
|3
|27
|67
|79
|Wichita
|22
|9
|9
|3
|1
|22
|70
|73
|Allen
|25
|6
|17
|0
|2
|14
|63
|99
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Reading 7, Newfoundland 5
Manchester 5, Norfolk 2
South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2
Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 4
Worcester 3, Brampton 1
Toledo 6, Tulsa 4
Maine 5, Adirondack 4, SO
Florida 4, Greenville 2
Kalamazoo 5, Indy 3
Orlando 5, Atlanta 4
Kansas City 6, Allen 2
Wichita 5, Rapid City 1
Idaho 4, Utah 2
Reading 5, Newfoundland 3
Florida 5, Greenville 4
Brampton 5, Adirondack 4, OT
Manchester 4, Norfolk 3
South Carolina 4, Atlanta 3, OT
Wheeling 5, Toledo 2
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.