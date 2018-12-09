All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 25 16 8 1 0 33 93 71 Adirondack 24 13 8 1 2 29 77 70 Reading 23 10 7 2 4 26 75 79 Brampton 24 11 10 2 1 25 79 78 Manchester 22 11 9 1 1 24 74 72 Maine 21 11 9 0 1 23 67 67 Worcester 23 10 10 3 0 23 54 63 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 23 14 5 4 0 32 84 58 Jacksonville 23 13 9 1 0 27 71 65 South Carolina 24 13 11 0 0 26 71 73 Norfolk 24 12 10 1 1 26 72 88 Orlando 22 11 9 2 0 24 80 83 Greenville 27 10 14 3 0 23 75 100 Atlanta 20 5 11 4 0 14 53 70 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 21 15 4 2 0 32 77 61 Cincinnati 22 14 5 2 1 31 83 51 Fort Wayne 21 11 10 0 0 22 63 66 Indy 22 11 11 0 0 22 70 78 Kalamazoo 20 9 10 0 1 19 60 74 Wheeling 20 8 11 1 0 17 60 65 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 22 14 4 3 1 32 82 61 Kansas City 21 14 5 1 1 30 76 59 Tulsa 23 13 6 2 2 30 72 66 Idaho 24 12 9 1 2 27 67 65 Rapid City 26 11 10 2 3 27 68 83 Wichita 23 10 9 3 1 24 74 74 Allen 26 6 18 0 2 14 66 103

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Reading 5, Newfoundland 3

Florida 5, Greenville 4

Brampton 5, Adirondack 4, OT

Manchester 4, Norfolk 3

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 3, OT

Wheeling 5, Toledo 2

Kalamazoo 3, Tulsa 2

Indy 5, Fort Wayne 2

Kansas City 4, Allen 3

Wichita 4, Rapid City 1

Utah 5, Idaho 1

Sunday’s Games

Greenville 7, Orlando 4

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

