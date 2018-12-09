All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 25 16 8 1 0 33 93 71 Adirondack 24 13 8 1 2 29 77 70 Reading 23 10 7 2 4 26 75 79 Maine 22 12 9 0 1 25 71 69 Brampton 24 11 10 2 1 25 79 78 Manchester 22 11 9 1 1 24 74 72 Worcester 24 10 11 3 0 23 56 67 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 23 14 5 4 0 32 84 58 South Carolina 25 14 11 0 0 28 77 78 Jacksonville 23 13 9 1 0 27 71 65 Norfolk 24 12 10 1 1 26 72 88 Orlando 22 11 9 2 0 24 80 83 Greenville 27 10 14 3 0 23 75 100 Atlanta 21 5 12 4 0 14 58 76 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 23 15 5 2 1 33 86 52 Toledo 21 15 4 2 0 32 77 61 Fort Wayne 21 11 10 0 0 22 63 66 Indy 23 11 12 0 0 22 71 83 Kalamazoo 21 9 11 0 1 19 61 77 Wheeling 21 9 11 1 0 19 65 66 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 22 14 4 3 1 32 82 61 Kansas City 21 14 5 1 1 30 76 59 Tulsa 23 13 6 2 2 30 72 66 Idaho 24 12 9 1 2 27 67 65 Rapid City 26 11 10 2 3 27 68 83 Wichita 23 10 9 3 1 24 74 74 Allen 26 6 18 0 2 14 66 103

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Reading 5, Newfoundland 3

Florida 5, Greenville 4

Brampton 5, Adirondack 4, OT

Advertisement

Manchester 4, Norfolk 3

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 3, OT

Wheeling 5, Toledo 2

Kalamazoo 3, Tulsa 2

Indy 5, Fort Wayne 2

Kansas City 4, Allen 3

Wichita 4, Rapid City 1

Utah 5, Idaho 1

Sunday’s Games

Greenville 7, Orlando 4

Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 1

Maine 4, Worcester 2

South Carolina 6, Atlanta 5

Wheeling 5, Indy 1

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.