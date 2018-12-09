|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|25
|16
|8
|1
|0
|33
|93
|71
|Adirondack
|24
|13
|8
|1
|2
|29
|77
|70
|Brampton
|25
|12
|10
|2
|1
|27
|82
|80
|Reading
|23
|10
|7
|2
|4
|26
|75
|79
|Maine
|22
|12
|9
|0
|1
|25
|71
|69
|Manchester
|22
|11
|9
|1
|1
|24
|74
|72
|Worcester
|24
|10
|11
|3
|0
|23
|56
|67
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|23
|14
|5
|4
|0
|32
|84
|58
|South Carolina
|25
|14
|11
|0
|0
|28
|77
|78
|Jacksonville
|23
|13
|9
|1
|0
|27
|71
|65
|Norfolk
|24
|12
|10
|1
|1
|26
|72
|88
|Orlando
|22
|11
|9
|2
|0
|24
|80
|83
|Greenville
|27
|10
|14
|3
|0
|23
|75
|100
|Atlanta
|21
|5
|12
|4
|0
|14
|58
|76
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|23
|15
|5
|2
|1
|33
|86
|52
|Toledo
|22
|15
|5
|2
|0
|32
|79
|64
|Fort Wayne
|22
|12
|10
|0
|0
|24
|66
|68
|Indy
|23
|11
|12
|0
|0
|22
|71
|83
|Kalamazoo
|21
|9
|11
|0
|1
|19
|61
|77
|Wheeling
|21
|9
|11
|1
|0
|19
|65
|66
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|22
|14
|4
|3
|1
|32
|82
|61
|Tulsa
|24
|13
|6
|3
|2
|31
|74
|69
|Kansas City
|21
|14
|5
|1
|1
|30
|76
|59
|Idaho
|24
|12
|9
|1
|2
|27
|67
|65
|Rapid City
|26
|11
|10
|2
|3
|27
|68
|83
|Wichita
|23
|10
|9
|3
|1
|24
|74
|74
|Allen
|26
|6
|18
|0
|2
|14
|66
|103
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Reading 5, Newfoundland 3
Florida 5, Greenville 4
Brampton 5, Adirondack 4, OT
Manchester 4, Norfolk 3
South Carolina 4, Atlanta 3, OT
Wheeling 5, Toledo 2
Kalamazoo 3, Tulsa 2
Indy 5, Fort Wayne 2
Kansas City 4, Allen 3
Wichita 4, Rapid City 1
Utah 5, Idaho 1
Greenville 7, Orlando 4
Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 1
Maine 4, Worcester 2
South Carolina 6, Atlanta 5
Wheeling 5, Indy 1
Brampton 3, Toledo 2
Fort Wayne 3, Tulsa 2, OT
Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
