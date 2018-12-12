|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|27
|18
|8
|1
|0
|37
|104
|76
|Adirondack
|24
|13
|8
|1
|2
|29
|77
|70
|Brampton
|25
|12
|10
|2
|1
|27
|83
|80
|Reading
|23
|10
|7
|2
|4
|26
|75
|79
|Maine
|24
|12
|11
|0
|1
|25
|76
|80
|Worcester
|25
|11
|11
|3
|0
|25
|59
|69
|Manchester
|23
|11
|10
|1
|1
|24
|76
|75
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|23
|14
|5
|4
|0
|32
|84
|58
|South Carolina
|25
|14
|11
|0
|0
|28
|77
|78
|Jacksonville
|23
|13
|9
|1
|0
|27
|71
|65
|Norfolk
|24
|12
|10
|1
|1
|26
|72
|88
|Orlando
|22
|11
|9
|2
|0
|24
|80
|83
|Greenville
|27
|10
|14
|3
|0
|23
|75
|100
|Atlanta
|21
|5
|12
|4
|0
|14
|58
|76
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|23
|15
|5
|2
|1
|33
|86
|52
|Toledo
|22
|15
|5
|2
|0
|32
|79
|65
|Fort Wayne
|22
|12
|10
|0
|0
|24
|66
|68
|Indy
|23
|11
|12
|0
|0
|22
|71
|83
|Wheeling
|22
|10
|11
|1
|0
|21
|68
|67
|Kalamazoo
|21
|9
|11
|0
|1
|19
|61
|77
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|22
|14
|4
|3
|1
|32
|82
|61
|Tulsa
|24
|13
|6
|3
|2
|31
|74
|69
|Kansas City
|21
|14
|5
|1
|1
|30
|76
|59
|Idaho
|24
|12
|9
|1
|2
|27
|67
|65
|Rapid City
|27
|11
|11
|2
|3
|27
|68
|85
|Wichita
|24
|11
|9
|3
|1
|26
|76
|74
|Allen
|27
|6
|19
|0
|2
|14
|67
|106
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Newfoundland 6, Maine 3
Newfoundland 5, Maine 2
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling 3, Allen 1
Worcester 3, Manchester 2
Kalamazoo at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Reading, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
