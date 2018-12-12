Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
ECHL At A Glance

December 12, 2018 9:29 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 27 18 8 1 0 37 104 76
Adirondack 24 13 8 1 2 29 77 70
Brampton 25 12 10 2 1 27 83 80
Reading 23 10 7 2 4 26 75 79
Maine 24 12 11 0 1 25 76 80
Manchester 22 11 9 1 1 24 74 72
Worcester 24 10 11 3 0 23 56 67
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 23 14 5 4 0 32 84 58
South Carolina 25 14 11 0 0 28 77 78
Jacksonville 23 13 9 1 0 27 71 65
Norfolk 24 12 10 1 1 26 72 88
Orlando 22 11 9 2 0 24 80 83
Greenville 27 10 14 3 0 23 75 100
Atlanta 21 5 12 4 0 14 58 76
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 23 15 5 2 1 33 86 52
Toledo 22 15 5 2 0 32 79 65
Fort Wayne 22 12 10 0 0 24 66 68
Indy 23 11 12 0 0 22 71 83
Wheeling 22 10 11 1 0 21 68 67
Kalamazoo 21 9 11 0 1 19 61 77
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 22 14 4 3 1 32 82 61
Tulsa 24 13 6 3 2 31 74 69
Kansas City 21 14 5 1 1 30 76 59
Idaho 24 12 9 1 2 27 67 65
Rapid City 27 11 11 2 3 27 68 85
Wichita 24 11 9 3 1 26 76 74
Allen 27 6 19 0 2 14 67 106

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Maine 3

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Maine 2

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling 3, Allen 1

Manchester at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Allen at Reading, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

