All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 27 18 8 1 0 37 104 76 Adirondack 24 13 8 1 2 29 77 70 Brampton 25 12 10 2 1 27 83 80 Reading 23 10 7 2 4 26 75 79 Maine 24 12 11 0 1 25 76 80 Worcester 25 11 11 3 0 25 59 69 Manchester 23 11 10 1 1 24 76 75 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 23 14 5 4 0 32 84 58 South Carolina 26 15 11 0 0 30 80 80 Jacksonville 24 13 10 1 0 27 73 69 Orlando 23 12 9 2 0 26 84 85 Norfolk 24 12 10 1 1 26 72 88 Greenville 27 10 14 3 0 23 75 100 Atlanta 22 5 12 4 1 15 60 79 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 23 15 5 2 1 33 86 52 Toledo 22 15 5 2 0 32 79 65 Fort Wayne 22 12 10 0 0 24 66 68 Indy 23 11 12 0 0 22 71 83 Wheeling 22 10 11 1 0 21 68 67 Kalamazoo 21 9 11 0 1 19 61 77 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 22 14 4 3 1 32 82 61 Tulsa 24 13 6 3 2 31 74 69 Kansas City 21 14 5 1 1 30 76 59 Idaho 24 12 9 1 2 27 67 65 Rapid City 27 11 11 2 3 27 68 85 Wichita 24 11 9 3 1 26 76 74 Allen 27 6 19 0 2 14 67 106

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Maine 3

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Maine 2

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 2

Advertisement

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2, SO

Wheeling 3, Allen 1

Worcester 3, Manchester 2

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Allen at Reading, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.