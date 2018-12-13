Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

December 13, 2018
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 27 18 8 1 0 37 104 76
Adirondack 24 13 8 1 2 29 77 70
Brampton 26 12 11 2 1 27 85 84
Reading 23 10 7 2 4 26 75 79
Maine 24 12 11 0 1 25 76 80
Worcester 25 11 11 3 0 25 59 69
Manchester 23 11 10 1 1 24 76 75
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 24 15 5 4 0 34 87 58
South Carolina 26 15 11 0 0 30 80 80
Jacksonville 24 13 10 1 0 27 73 69
Orlando 23 12 9 2 0 26 84 85
Norfolk 25 12 11 1 1 26 73 90
Greenville 28 10 15 3 0 23 75 103
Atlanta 22 5 12 4 1 15 60 79
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 25 17 5 2 1 37 92 54
Toledo 22 15 5 2 0 32 79 65
Fort Wayne 22 12 10 0 0 24 66 68
Indy 23 11 12 0 0 22 71 83
Kalamazoo 22 10 11 0 1 21 65 79
Wheeling 22 10 11 1 0 21 68 67
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 23 14 5 3 1 32 83 64
Tulsa 25 13 7 3 2 31 75 73
Kansas City 22 14 6 1 1 30 77 64
Idaho 25 13 9 1 2 29 72 66
Rapid City 28 12 11 2 3 29 71 86
Wichita 24 11 9 3 1 26 76 74
Allen 27 6 19 0 2 14 67 106

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Maine 2

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 2

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2, SO

Wheeling 3, Allen 1

Worcester 3, Manchester 2

Kalamazoo 4, Brampton 2

Cincinnati 4, Tulsa 1

Rapid City 3, Utah 1

Idaho 5, Kansas City 1

Thursday’s Games

Florida 3, Greenville 0

Cincinnati 2, Norfolk 1

Friday’s Games

Allen at Reading, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Allen at Reading, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Wichita at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Reading, 4 p.m.

