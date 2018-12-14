All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 27 18 8 1 0 37 104 76 Adirondack 24 13 8 1 2 29 77 70 Brampton 26 12 11 2 1 27 85 84 Reading 23 10 7 2 4 26 75 79 Maine 24 12 11 0 1 25 76 80 Worcester 25 11 11 3 0 25 59 69 Manchester 23 11 10 1 1 24 76 75 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 24 15 5 4 0 34 87 58 South Carolina 26 15 11 0 0 30 80 80 Jacksonville 24 13 10 1 0 27 73 69 Orlando 23 12 9 2 0 26 84 85 Norfolk 25 12 11 1 1 26 73 90 Greenville 28 10 15 3 0 23 75 103 Atlanta 22 5 12 4 1 15 60 79 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 25 17 5 2 1 37 92 54 Toledo 22 15 5 2 0 32 79 65 Fort Wayne 22 12 10 0 0 24 66 68 Indy 23 11 12 0 0 22 71 83 Kalamazoo 22 10 11 0 1 21 65 79 Wheeling 22 10 11 1 0 21 68 67 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 23 14 5 3 1 32 83 64 Tulsa 25 13 7 3 2 31 75 73 Kansas City 22 14 6 1 1 30 77 64 Idaho 25 13 9 1 2 29 72 66 Rapid City 28 12 11 2 3 29 71 86 Wichita 24 11 9 3 1 26 76 74 Allen 27 6 19 0 2 14 67 106

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Florida 3, Greenville 0

Cincinnati 2, Norfolk 1

Friday’s Games

Allen at Reading, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Allen at Reading, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Wichita at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Reading, 4 p.m.

