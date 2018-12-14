|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|27
|18
|8
|1
|0
|37
|104
|76
|Adirondack
|25
|13
|9
|1
|2
|29
|79
|75
|Reading
|24
|11
|7
|2
|4
|28
|80
|82
|Maine
|25
|13
|11
|0
|1
|27
|81
|82
|Brampton
|26
|12
|11
|2
|1
|27
|85
|84
|Manchester
|24
|12
|10
|1
|1
|26
|80
|75
|Worcester
|26
|11
|12
|3
|0
|25
|59
|73
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|25
|16
|5
|4
|0
|36
|91
|60
|South Carolina
|26
|15
|11
|0
|0
|30
|80
|80
|Jacksonville
|25
|14
|10
|1
|0
|29
|75
|70
|Orlando
|23
|12
|9
|2
|0
|26
|84
|85
|Norfolk
|26
|12
|12
|1
|1
|26
|77
|97
|Greenville
|29
|10
|16
|3
|0
|23
|77
|107
|Atlanta
|23
|5
|12
|5
|1
|16
|61
|81
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|25
|17
|5
|2
|1
|37
|92
|54
|Toledo
|23
|16
|5
|2
|0
|34
|86
|69
|Fort Wayne
|23
|13
|10
|0
|0
|26
|71
|70
|Indy
|24
|12
|12
|0
|0
|24
|73
|84
|Kalamazoo
|23
|11
|11
|0
|1
|23
|69
|82
|Wheeling
|23
|10
|11
|2
|0
|22
|71
|71
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|23
|14
|5
|3
|1
|32
|83
|64
|Tulsa
|26
|13
|7
|4
|2
|32
|76
|75
|Idaho
|26
|14
|9
|1
|2
|31
|75
|66
|Kansas City
|23
|14
|7
|1
|1
|30
|77
|67
|Rapid City
|28
|12
|11
|2
|3
|29
|71
|86
|Wichita
|25
|11
|10
|3
|1
|26
|78
|79
|Allen
|28
|6
|20
|0
|2
|14
|70
|111
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Florida 3, Greenville 0
Cincinnati 2, Norfolk 1
Reading 5, Allen 3
Manchester 4, Worcester 0
Toledo 7, Norfolk 4
Maine 5, Adirondack 2
Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 3, OT
Florida 4, Greenville 2
Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 1, OT
Indy 2, Tulsa 1, OT
Fort Wayne 5, Wichita 2
Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho 3, Kansas City 0
Allen at Reading, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 1 p.m.
Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Wichita at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Reading, 4 p.m.
