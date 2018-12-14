All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 27 18 8 1 0 37 104 76 Adirondack 25 13 9 1 2 29 79 75 Reading 24 11 7 2 4 28 80 82 Maine 25 13 11 0 1 27 81 82 Brampton 26 12 11 2 1 27 85 84 Manchester 24 12 10 1 1 26 80 75 Worcester 26 11 12 3 0 25 59 73 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 25 16 5 4 0 36 91 60 South Carolina 26 15 11 0 0 30 80 80 Jacksonville 25 14 10 1 0 29 75 70 Orlando 23 12 9 2 0 26 84 85 Norfolk 26 12 12 1 1 26 77 97 Greenville 29 10 16 3 0 23 77 107 Atlanta 23 5 12 5 1 16 61 81 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 25 17 5 2 1 37 92 54 Toledo 23 16 5 2 0 34 86 69 Fort Wayne 23 13 10 0 0 26 71 70 Indy 24 12 12 0 0 24 73 84 Kalamazoo 23 11 11 0 1 23 69 82 Wheeling 23 10 11 2 0 22 71 71 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 24 14 6 3 1 32 84 66 Tulsa 26 13 7 4 2 32 76 75 Idaho 26 14 9 1 2 31 75 66 Rapid City 29 13 11 2 3 31 73 87 Kansas City 23 14 7 1 1 30 77 67 Wichita 25 11 10 3 1 26 78 79 Allen 28 6 20 0 2 14 70 111

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Florida 3, Greenville 0

Cincinnati 2, Norfolk 1

Friday’s Games

Reading 5, Allen 3

Advertisement

Manchester 4, Worcester 0

Toledo 7, Norfolk 4

Maine 5, Adirondack 2

Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 3, OT

Florida 4, Greenville 2

Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 1, OT

Indy 2, Tulsa 1, OT

Fort Wayne 5, Wichita 2

Rapid City 2, Utah 1

Idaho 3, Kansas City 0

Saturday’s Games

Allen at Reading, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Wichita at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Reading, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.