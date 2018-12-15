Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

December 15, 2018 9:41 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 27 18 8 1 0 37 104 76
Adirondack 26 13 9 2 2 30 80 77
Reading 25 12 7 2 4 30 84 84
Manchester 25 13 10 1 1 28 82 76
Maine 25 13 11 0 1 27 81 82
Brampton 26 12 11 2 1 27 85 84
Worcester 26 11 12 3 0 25 59 73
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 25 16 5 4 0 36 91 60
South Carolina 27 16 11 0 0 32 86 82
Jacksonville 25 14 10 1 0 29 75 70
Orlando 23 12 9 2 0 26 84 85
Norfolk 27 12 13 1 1 26 78 102
Greenville 30 10 17 3 0 23 79 113
Atlanta 23 5 12 5 1 16 61 81
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 25 17 5 2 1 37 92 54
Toledo 23 16 5 2 0 34 86 69
Fort Wayne 23 12 11 0 0 24 66 70
Indy 24 12 12 0 0 24 73 84
Wheeling 24 11 11 2 0 24 76 72
Kalamazoo 23 11 11 0 1 23 69 82
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 24 14 6 3 1 32 84 66
Tulsa 26 13 7 4 2 32 76 75
Idaho 26 14 9 1 2 31 75 66
Rapid City 29 13 11 2 3 31 73 87
Kansas City 23 14 7 1 1 30 77 67
Wichita 25 12 9 3 1 28 78 74
Allen 29 6 21 0 2 14 72 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Reading 5, Allen 3

Manchester 4, Worcester 0

Toledo 7, Norfolk 4

Maine 5, Adirondack 2

Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 3, OT

Florida 4, Greenville 2

Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 1, OT

Indy 2, Tulsa 1, OT

Wichita 2, Fort Wayne 0

Rapid City 2, Utah 1

Idaho 3, Kansas City 0

Saturday’s Games

Reading 4, Allen 2

Manchester 2, Adirondack 1, OT

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina 6, Greenville 2

Wheeling 5, Norfolk 1

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Wichita at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Reading, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

