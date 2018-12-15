|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|27
|18
|8
|1
|0
|37
|104
|76
|Adirondack
|26
|13
|9
|2
|2
|30
|80
|77
|Reading
|25
|12
|7
|2
|4
|30
|84
|84
|Maine
|26
|14
|11
|0
|1
|29
|83
|83
|Manchester
|25
|13
|10
|1
|1
|28
|82
|76
|Brampton
|27
|12
|12
|2
|1
|27
|88
|88
|Worcester
|27
|11
|12
|3
|1
|26
|60
|75
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|26
|16
|6
|4
|0
|36
|93
|64
|South Carolina
|27
|16
|11
|0
|0
|32
|86
|82
|Jacksonville
|26
|15
|10
|1
|0
|31
|79
|72
|Orlando
|23
|12
|9
|2
|0
|26
|84
|85
|Norfolk
|27
|12
|13
|1
|1
|26
|78
|102
|Greenville
|30
|10
|17
|3
|0
|23
|79
|113
|Atlanta
|23
|5
|12
|5
|1
|16
|61
|81
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|25
|17
|5
|2
|1
|37
|92
|54
|Toledo
|23
|16
|5
|2
|0
|34
|86
|69
|Kalamazoo
|24
|12
|11
|0
|1
|25
|73
|85
|Fort Wayne
|23
|12
|11
|0
|0
|24
|66
|70
|Indy
|24
|12
|12
|0
|0
|24
|73
|84
|Wheeling
|24
|11
|11
|2
|0
|24
|76
|72
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|24
|14
|6
|3
|1
|32
|84
|66
|Tulsa
|26
|13
|7
|4
|2
|32
|76
|75
|Idaho
|26
|14
|9
|1
|2
|31
|75
|66
|Rapid City
|29
|13
|11
|2
|3
|31
|73
|87
|Kansas City
|23
|14
|7
|1
|1
|30
|77
|67
|Wichita
|25
|12
|9
|3
|1
|28
|78
|74
|Allen
|29
|6
|21
|0
|2
|14
|72
|115
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Reading 5, Allen 3
Manchester 4, Worcester 0
Toledo 7, Norfolk 4
Maine 5, Adirondack 2
Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 3, OT
Florida 4, Greenville 2
Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 1, OT
Indy 2, Tulsa 1, OT
Wichita 2, Fort Wayne 0
Rapid City 2, Utah 1
Idaho 3, Kansas City 0
Reading 4, Allen 2
Manchester 2, Adirondack 1, OT
Jacksonville 4, Florida 2
South Carolina 6, Greenville 2
Wheeling 5, Norfolk 1
Maine 2, Worcester 1, SO
Kalamazoo 4, Brampton 3
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 1 p.m.
Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Wichita at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Reading, 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
