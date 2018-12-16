All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 27 18 8 1 0 37 104 76 Adirondack 26 13 9 2 2 30 80 77 Reading 25 12 7 2 4 30 84 84 Maine 26 14 11 0 1 29 83 83 Manchester 25 13 10 1 1 28 82 76 Brampton 27 12 12 2 1 27 88 88 Worcester 27 11 12 3 1 26 60 75 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 26 16 6 4 0 36 93 64 South Carolina 27 16 11 0 0 32 86 82 Jacksonville 26 15 10 1 0 31 79 72 Orlando 24 13 9 2 0 28 86 86 Norfolk 27 12 13 1 1 26 78 102 Greenville 30 10 17 3 0 23 79 113 Atlanta 24 5 13 5 1 16 62 83 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 26 18 5 2 1 39 96 57 Toledo 24 17 5 2 0 36 89 71 Indy 25 13 12 0 0 26 78 88 Kalamazoo 24 12 11 0 1 25 73 85 Fort Wayne 24 12 11 0 1 25 68 73 Wheeling 24 11 11 2 0 24 76 72 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 25 15 6 3 1 34 87 66 Idaho 27 15 9 1 2 33 78 68 Tulsa 27 13 8 4 2 32 80 80 Rapid City 30 13 12 2 3 31 73 90 Kansas City 24 14 8 1 1 30 79 70 Wichita 26 12 9 3 2 29 81 78 Allen 29 6 21 0 2 14 72 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Reading 4, Allen 2

Manchester 2, Adirondack 1, OT

Jacksonville 4, Florida 2

South Carolina 6, Greenville 2

Wheeling 5, Norfolk 1

Maine 2, Worcester 1, SO

Kalamazoo 4, Brampton 3

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 2, SO

Cincinnati 4, Wichita 3, SO

Indy 5, Tulsa 4

Utah 3, Rapid City 0

Idaho 3, Kansas City 2

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 2, Atlanta 1

Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Wichita at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Reading, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

