|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|28
|19
|8
|1
|0
|39
|108
|79
|Reading
|26
|13
|7
|2
|4
|32
|89
|86
|Adirondack
|26
|13
|9
|2
|2
|30
|80
|77
|Maine
|26
|14
|11
|0
|1
|29
|83
|83
|Manchester
|25
|13
|10
|1
|1
|28
|82
|76
|Brampton
|28
|12
|13
|2
|1
|27
|91
|92
|Worcester
|27
|11
|12
|3
|1
|26
|60
|75
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|26
|16
|6
|4
|0
|36
|93
|64
|South Carolina
|28
|17
|11
|0
|0
|34
|91
|84
|Jacksonville
|26
|15
|10
|1
|0
|31
|79
|72
|Orlando
|25
|13
|10
|2
|0
|28
|88
|91
|Norfolk
|27
|12
|13
|1
|1
|26
|78
|102
|Greenville
|30
|10
|17
|3
|0
|23
|79
|113
|Atlanta
|24
|5
|13
|5
|1
|16
|62
|83
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|26
|18
|5
|2
|1
|39
|96
|57
|Toledo
|24
|17
|5
|2
|0
|36
|89
|71
|Kalamazoo
|25
|13
|11
|0
|1
|27
|76
|87
|Indy
|25
|13
|12
|0
|0
|26
|78
|88
|Wheeling
|25
|12
|11
|2
|0
|26
|82
|75
|Fort Wayne
|25
|12
|12
|0
|1
|25
|71
|79
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|25
|15
|6
|3
|1
|34
|87
|66
|Idaho
|27
|15
|9
|1
|2
|33
|78
|68
|Tulsa
|27
|13
|8
|4
|2
|32
|80
|80
|Rapid City
|30
|13
|12
|2
|3
|31
|73
|90
|Kansas City
|24
|14
|8
|1
|1
|30
|79
|70
|Wichita
|27
|12
|10
|3
|2
|29
|83
|81
|Allen
|30
|6
|22
|0
|2
|14
|74
|120
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Orlando 2, Atlanta 1
Newfoundland 4, Brampton 3
Kalamazoo 3, Wichita 2
Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 3
Reading 5, Allen 2
South Carolina 5, Orlando 2
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.