Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

December 19, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 28 19 8 1 0 39 108 79
Reading 26 13 7 2 4 32 89 86
Adirondack 26 13 9 2 2 30 80 77
Maine 26 14 11 0 1 29 83 83
Manchester 25 13 10 1 1 28 82 76
Brampton 28 12 13 2 1 27 91 92
Worcester 27 11 12 3 1 26 60 75
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 26 16 6 4 0 36 93 64
South Carolina 28 17 11 0 0 34 91 84
Jacksonville 26 15 10 1 0 31 79 72
Orlando 25 13 10 2 0 28 88 91
Norfolk 27 12 13 1 1 26 78 102
Greenville 30 10 17 3 0 23 79 113
Atlanta 24 5 13 5 1 16 62 83
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 26 18 5 2 1 39 96 57
Toledo 24 17 5 2 0 36 89 71
Kalamazoo 25 13 11 0 1 27 76 87
Indy 25 13 12 0 0 26 78 88
Wheeling 25 12 11 2 0 26 82 75
Fort Wayne 25 12 12 0 1 25 71 79
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 25 15 6 3 1 34 87 66
Idaho 27 15 9 1 2 33 78 68
Tulsa 27 13 8 4 2 32 80 80
Wichita 28 13 10 3 2 31 88 83
Rapid City 30 13 12 2 3 31 73 90
Kansas City 25 14 9 1 1 30 81 75
Allen 30 6 22 0 2 14 74 120

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita 5, Kansas City 2

Wednesday’s Games

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Worcester at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Carolina at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Reading at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth