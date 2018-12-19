All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 28 19 8 1 0 39 108 79 Reading 26 13 7 2 4 32 89 86 Adirondack 26 13 9 2 2 30 80 77 Maine 26 14 11 0 1 29 83 83 Manchester 25 13 10 1 1 28 82 76 Brampton 28 12 13 2 1 27 91 92 Worcester 27 11 12 3 1 26 60 75 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 26 16 6 4 0 36 93 64 South Carolina 28 17 11 0 0 34 91 84 Jacksonville 26 15 10 1 0 31 79 72 Orlando 25 13 10 2 0 28 88 91 Norfolk 27 12 13 1 1 26 78 102 Greenville 30 10 17 3 0 23 79 113 Atlanta 24 5 13 5 1 16 62 83 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 26 18 5 2 1 39 96 57 Toledo 24 17 5 2 0 36 89 71 Kalamazoo 25 13 11 0 1 27 76 87 Indy 25 13 12 0 0 26 78 88 Wheeling 25 12 11 2 0 26 82 75 Fort Wayne 25 12 12 0 1 25 71 79 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 25 15 6 3 1 34 87 66 Idaho 27 15 9 1 2 33 78 68 Tulsa 27 13 8 4 2 32 80 80 Wichita 28 13 10 3 2 31 88 83 Rapid City 30 13 12 2 3 31 73 90 Kansas City 25 14 9 1 1 30 81 75 Allen 30 6 22 0 2 14 74 120

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita 5, Kansas City 2

Wednesday’s Games

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Carolina at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Reading at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

