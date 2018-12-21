Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

December 21, 2018 10:58 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 28 19 8 1 0 39 108 79
Reading 27 14 7 2 4 34 94 90
Adirondack 27 14 9 2 2 32 85 80
Maine 26 14 11 0 1 29 83 83
Manchester 26 13 11 1 1 28 86 81
Worcester 29 12 13 3 1 28 66 82
Brampton 29 12 14 2 1 27 93 95
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 28 17 6 5 0 39 100 70
South Carolina 30 18 12 0 0 36 99 93
Jacksonville 29 17 11 1 0 35 89 83
Orlando 27 14 11 2 0 30 94 98
Norfolk 29 12 14 1 2 27 87 115
Greenville 32 11 18 3 0 25 85 119
Atlanta 27 6 15 5 1 18 71 90
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 28 19 5 2 2 42 105 63
Toledo 26 19 5 2 0 40 101 79
Wheeling 27 14 11 2 0 30 95 84
Kalamazoo 26 13 12 0 1 27 79 93
Indy 26 13 13 0 0 26 83 94
Fort Wayne 25 12 12 0 1 25 71 79
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 25 15 6 3 1 34 87 66
Idaho 27 15 9 1 2 33 78 68
Tulsa 27 13 8 4 2 32 80 80
Wichita 28 13 10 3 2 31 88 83
Rapid City 30 13 12 2 3 31 73 90
Kansas City 25 14 9 1 1 30 81 75
Allen 32 7 23 0 2 16 80 129

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Florida 4, Orlando 2

Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 0

Friday’s Games

South Carolina 4, Greenville 3

Orlando 4, Florida 3, OT

Reading 5, Manchester 4

Wheeling 6, Norfolk 3

Adirondack 5, Worcester 3

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 3

Toledo 6, Indy 5

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Allen 4, Cincinnati 3, SO

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

