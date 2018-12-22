Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

December 22, 2018 9:39 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 28 19 8 1 0 39 108 79
Adirondack 28 15 9 2 2 34 86 80
Reading 27 14 7 2 4 34 94 90
Maine 27 15 11 0 1 31 87 86
Manchester 27 13 12 1 1 28 89 85
Worcester 29 12 13 3 1 28 66 82
Brampton 30 12 15 2 1 27 93 96
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 28 17 6 5 0 39 100 70
South Carolina 31 18 12 1 0 37 102 97
Jacksonville 29 17 11 1 0 35 89 83
Orlando 27 14 11 2 0 30 94 98
Norfolk 30 12 15 1 2 27 87 120
Greenville 33 12 18 3 0 27 89 122
Atlanta 27 6 15 5 1 18 71 90
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 28 19 5 2 2 42 105 63
Toledo 26 19 5 2 0 40 101 79
Wheeling 28 15 11 2 0 32 100 84
Kalamazoo 27 14 12 0 1 29 84 96
Indy 26 13 13 0 0 26 83 94
Fort Wayne 26 12 13 0 1 25 74 84
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 26 16 6 3 1 36 92 67
Idaho 28 15 10 1 2 33 79 73
Rapid City 31 14 12 2 3 33 77 93
Kansas City 26 15 9 1 1 32 87 76
Tulsa 28 13 9 4 2 32 81 86
Wichita 29 13 10 3 3 32 91 87
Allen 32 7 23 0 2 16 80 129

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

South Carolina 4, Greenville 3

Orlando 4, Florida 3, OT

Reading 5, Manchester 4

Wheeling 6, Norfolk 3

Adirondack 5, Worcester 3

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 3

Toledo 6, Indy 5

Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 3

Allen 4, Cincinnati 3, SO

Kansas City 6, Tulsa 1

Rapid City 4, Wichita 3, SO

Utah 5, Idaho 1

Saturday’s Games

Maine 4, Manchester 3

Greenville 4, South Carolina 3, OT

Adirondack 1, Brampton 0

Wheeling 5, Norfolk 0

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

