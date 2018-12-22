|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|28
|19
|8
|1
|0
|39
|108
|79
|Adirondack
|28
|15
|9
|2
|2
|34
|86
|80
|Reading
|27
|14
|7
|2
|4
|34
|94
|90
|Maine
|27
|15
|11
|0
|1
|31
|87
|86
|Manchester
|27
|13
|12
|1
|1
|28
|89
|85
|Worcester
|29
|12
|13
|3
|1
|28
|66
|82
|Brampton
|30
|12
|15
|2
|1
|27
|93
|96
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|28
|17
|6
|5
|0
|39
|100
|70
|South Carolina
|31
|18
|12
|1
|0
|37
|102
|97
|Jacksonville
|29
|17
|11
|1
|0
|35
|89
|83
|Orlando
|27
|14
|11
|2
|0
|30
|94
|98
|Norfolk
|29
|12
|14
|1
|2
|27
|87
|115
|Greenville
|33
|12
|18
|3
|0
|27
|89
|122
|Atlanta
|27
|6
|15
|5
|1
|18
|71
|90
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|28
|19
|5
|2
|2
|42
|105
|63
|Toledo
|26
|19
|5
|2
|0
|40
|101
|79
|Wheeling
|27
|14
|11
|2
|0
|30
|95
|84
|Kalamazoo
|27
|14
|12
|0
|1
|29
|84
|96
|Indy
|26
|13
|13
|0
|0
|26
|83
|94
|Fort Wayne
|26
|12
|13
|0
|1
|25
|74
|84
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|26
|16
|6
|3
|1
|36
|92
|67
|Idaho
|28
|15
|10
|1
|2
|33
|79
|73
|Rapid City
|31
|14
|12
|2
|3
|33
|77
|93
|Kansas City
|26
|15
|9
|1
|1
|32
|87
|76
|Tulsa
|28
|13
|9
|4
|2
|32
|81
|86
|Wichita
|29
|13
|10
|3
|3
|32
|91
|87
|Allen
|32
|7
|23
|0
|2
|16
|80
|129
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
South Carolina 4, Greenville 3
Orlando 4, Florida 3, OT
Reading 5, Manchester 4
Wheeling 6, Norfolk 3
Adirondack 5, Worcester 3
Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 3
Toledo 6, Indy 5
Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 3
Allen 4, Cincinnati 3, SO
Kansas City 6, Tulsa 1
Rapid City 4, Wichita 3, SO
Utah 5, Idaho 1
Maine 4, Manchester 3
Greenville 4, South Carolina 3, OT
Adirondack 1, Brampton 0
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
