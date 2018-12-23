All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 28 19 8 1 0 39 108 79 Adirondack 28 15 9 2 2 34 86 80 Reading 28 14 8 2 4 34 97 95 Maine 27 15 11 0 1 31 87 86 Worcester 30 13 13 3 1 30 71 85 Manchester 27 13 12 1 1 28 89 85 Brampton 30 12 15 2 1 27 93 96 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 29 18 6 5 0 41 106 75 South Carolina 31 18 12 1 0 37 102 97 Jacksonville 29 17 11 1 0 35 89 83 Orlando 28 14 11 3 0 31 99 104 Norfolk 30 12 15 1 2 27 87 120 Greenville 33 12 18 3 0 27 89 122 Atlanta 27 6 15 5 1 18 71 90 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 29 20 5 2 2 44 109 66 Toledo 27 19 6 2 0 40 103 84 Wheeling 28 15 11 2 0 32 100 84 Kalamazoo 28 14 13 0 1 29 88 101 Indy 27 14 13 0 0 28 88 98 Fort Wayne 27 13 13 0 1 27 79 86 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 26 16 6 3 1 36 92 67 Kansas City 27 16 9 1 1 34 93 81 Wichita 30 14 10 3 3 34 93 88 Idaho 28 15 10 1 2 33 79 73 Rapid City 32 14 13 2 3 33 78 95 Tulsa 29 13 10 4 2 32 86 92 Allen 33 7 24 0 2 16 83 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

South Carolina 4, Greenville 3

Orlando 4, Florida 3, OT

Reading 5, Manchester 4

Advertisement

Wheeling 6, Norfolk 3

Adirondack 5, Worcester 3

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 3

Toledo 6, Indy 5

Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 3

Allen 4, Cincinnati 3, SO

Kansas City 6, Tulsa 1

Rapid City 4, Wichita 3, SO

Utah 5, Idaho 1

Saturday’s Games

Maine 4, Manchester 3

Greenville 4, South Carolina 3, OT

Adirondack 1, Brampton 0

Wheeling 5, Norfolk 0

Worcester 5, Reading 3

Florida 6, Orlando 5, OT

Indy 5, Kalamazoo 4

Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 2

Cincinnati 4, Allen 3

Kansas City 6, Tulsa 5

Wichita 2, Rapid City 1

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.