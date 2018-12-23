Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

December 23, 2018 12:05 am
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 28 19 8 1 0 39 108 79
Adirondack 28 15 9 2 2 34 86 80
Reading 28 14 8 2 4 34 97 95
Maine 27 15 11 0 1 31 87 86
Worcester 30 13 13 3 1 30 71 85
Manchester 27 13 12 1 1 28 89 85
Brampton 30 12 15 2 1 27 93 96
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 29 18 6 5 0 41 106 75
South Carolina 31 18 12 1 0 37 102 97
Jacksonville 29 17 11 1 0 35 89 83
Orlando 28 14 11 3 0 31 99 104
Norfolk 30 12 15 1 2 27 87 120
Greenville 33 12 18 3 0 27 89 122
Atlanta 27 6 15 5 1 18 71 90
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 29 20 5 2 2 44 109 66
Toledo 27 19 6 2 0 40 103 84
Wheeling 28 15 11 2 0 32 100 84
Kalamazoo 28 14 13 0 1 29 88 101
Indy 27 14 13 0 0 28 88 98
Fort Wayne 27 13 13 0 1 27 79 86
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 26 16 6 3 1 36 92 67
Kansas City 27 16 9 1 1 34 93 81
Wichita 30 14 10 3 3 34 93 88
Idaho 28 15 10 1 2 33 79 73
Rapid City 32 14 13 2 3 33 78 95
Tulsa 29 13 10 4 2 32 86 92
Allen 33 7 24 0 2 16 83 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

South Carolina 4, Greenville 3

Orlando 4, Florida 3, OT

Reading 5, Manchester 4

Wheeling 6, Norfolk 3

Adirondack 5, Worcester 3

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 3

Toledo 6, Indy 5

Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 3

Allen 4, Cincinnati 3, SO

Kansas City 6, Tulsa 1

Rapid City 4, Wichita 3, SO

Utah 5, Idaho 1

Saturday’s Games

Maine 4, Manchester 3

Greenville 4, South Carolina 3, OT

Adirondack 1, Brampton 0

Wheeling 5, Norfolk 0

Worcester 5, Reading 3

Florida 6, Orlando 5, OT

Indy 5, Kalamazoo 4

Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 2

Cincinnati 4, Allen 3

Kansas City 6, Tulsa 5

Wichita 2, Rapid City 1

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

