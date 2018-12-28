Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 29 19 9 1 0 39 109 83
Adirondack 29 16 9 2 2 36 90 82
Reading 29 15 8 2 4 36 101 96
Maine 29 17 11 0 1 35 94 91
Worcester 31 13 13 3 2 31 73 88
Manchester 29 13 14 1 1 28 94 93
Brampton 31 12 16 2 1 27 97 103
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 31 20 6 5 0 45 114 79
Jacksonville 31 18 12 1 0 37 97 87
South Carolina 32 18 13 1 0 37 105 101
Orlando 30 15 12 3 0 33 103 112
Norfolk 31 13 15 1 2 29 91 123
Greenville 34 12 18 4 0 28 91 125
Atlanta 28 6 16 5 1 18 73 95
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 30 20 6 2 2 44 111 71
Toledo 28 20 6 2 0 42 110 88
Indy 29 16 13 0 0 32 98 102
Wheeling 30 15 13 2 0 32 107 95
Kalamazoo 30 15 14 0 1 31 95 108
Fort Wayne 28 15 12 0 1 31 86 87
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 30 17 10 1 2 37 95 77
Utah 27 16 7 3 1 36 95 74
Kansas City 28 16 10 1 1 34 95 86
Tulsa 31 14 11 4 2 34 91 95
Wichita 31 14 11 3 3 34 94 93
Rapid City 33 14 14 2 3 33 79 104
Allen 33 7 24 0 2 16 83 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 3

Maine 4, Manchester 3

Indy 5, Wheeling 2

Toledo 7, Brampton 4

Fort Wayne 2, Kalamazoo 1

Florida 5, Atlanta 2

Wichita 1, Tulsa 0

Friday’s Games

Reading 4, Newfoundland 1

Florida 3, Greenville 2, OT

Adirondack 4, Manchester 2

Norfolk 4, South Carolina 3

Maine 3, Worcester 2, SO

Kalamazoo 6, Wheeling 5

Jacksonville 5, Orlando 0

Indy 5, Cincinnati 2

Tulsa 5, Kansas City 2

Idaho 9, Rapid City 1

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Brampton at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Allen at Utah, 2 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

