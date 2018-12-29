All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 30 20 9 1 0 41 113 86 Adirondack 30 17 9 2 2 38 93 84 Maine 30 18 11 0 1 37 97 92 Reading 30 15 8 2 5 37 104 100 Worcester 32 13 14 3 2 31 74 91 Manchester 30 13 15 1 1 28 96 96 Brampton 31 12 16 2 1 27 97 103 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 32 21 6 5 0 47 119 83 Jacksonville 32 18 13 1 0 37 99 90 South Carolina 32 18 13 1 0 37 105 101 Orlando 31 16 12 3 0 35 106 114 Norfolk 31 13 15 1 2 29 91 123 Greenville 35 12 18 3 2 29 95 130 Atlanta 28 6 16 5 1 18 73 95 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 30 20 6 2 2 44 111 71 Toledo 28 20 6 2 0 42 110 88 Indy 29 16 13 0 0 32 98 102 Wheeling 30 15 13 2 0 32 107 95 Kalamazoo 30 15 14 0 1 31 95 108 Fort Wayne 28 15 12 0 1 31 86 87 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 30 17 10 1 2 37 95 77 Utah 27 16 7 3 1 36 95 74 Kansas City 28 16 10 1 1 34 95 86 Tulsa 31 14 11 4 2 34 91 95 Wichita 31 14 11 3 3 34 94 93 Rapid City 33 14 14 2 3 33 79 104 Allen 33 7 24 0 2 16 83 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Reading 4, Newfoundland 1

Florida 3, Greenville 2, SO

Adirondack 4, Manchester 2

Advertisement

Norfolk 4, South Carolina 3

Maine 3, Worcester 2, SO

Kalamazoo 6, Wheeling 5

Jacksonville 5, Orlando 0

Indy 5, Cincinnati 2

Tulsa 5, Kansas City 2

Idaho 9, Rapid City 1

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Reading 3, SO

Florida 5, Greenville 4, SO

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2

Adirondack 3, Manchester 2

Maine 3, Worcester 1

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Brampton at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Allen at Utah, 2 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.