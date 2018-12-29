|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|30
|20
|9
|1
|0
|41
|113
|86
|Adirondack
|30
|17
|9
|2
|2
|38
|93
|84
|Maine
|30
|18
|11
|0
|1
|37
|97
|92
|Reading
|30
|15
|8
|2
|5
|37
|104
|100
|Worcester
|32
|13
|14
|3
|2
|31
|74
|91
|Brampton
|32
|13
|16
|2
|1
|29
|102
|105
|Manchester
|30
|13
|15
|1
|1
|28
|96
|96
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|32
|21
|6
|5
|0
|47
|119
|83
|Jacksonville
|32
|18
|13
|1
|0
|37
|99
|90
|South Carolina
|32
|18
|13
|1
|0
|37
|105
|101
|Orlando
|31
|16
|12
|3
|0
|35
|106
|114
|Norfolk
|32
|13
|16
|1
|2
|29
|92
|126
|Greenville
|35
|12
|18
|3
|2
|29
|95
|130
|Atlanta
|29
|7
|16
|5
|1
|20
|76
|96
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|31
|21
|6
|2
|2
|46
|116
|73
|Toledo
|29
|21
|6
|2
|0
|44
|115
|92
|Indy
|30
|16
|14
|0
|0
|32
|100
|107
|Wheeling
|30
|15
|13
|2
|0
|32
|107
|95
|Kalamazoo
|31
|15
|15
|0
|1
|31
|99
|113
|Fort Wayne
|29
|15
|13
|0
|1
|31
|88
|92
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|30
|17
|10
|1
|2
|37
|95
|77
|Utah
|27
|16
|7
|3
|1
|36
|95
|74
|Wichita
|32
|15
|11
|3
|3
|36
|97
|95
|Kansas City
|29
|16
|11
|1
|1
|34
|97
|89
|Tulsa
|31
|14
|11
|4
|2
|34
|91
|95
|Rapid City
|33
|14
|14
|2
|3
|33
|79
|104
|Allen
|33
|7
|24
|0
|2
|16
|83
|133
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Reading 4, Newfoundland 1
Florida 3, Greenville 2, SO
Adirondack 4, Manchester 2
Norfolk 4, South Carolina 3
Maine 3, Worcester 2, SO
Kalamazoo 6, Wheeling 5
Jacksonville 5, Orlando 0
Indy 5, Cincinnati 2
Tulsa 5, Kansas City 2
Idaho 9, Rapid City 1
Newfoundland 4, Reading 3, SO
Florida 5, Greenville 4, SO
Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2
Adirondack 3, Manchester 2
Maine 3, Worcester 1
Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 4
Cincinnati 5, Fort Wayne 2
Atlanta 3, Norfolk 1
Brampton 5, Indy 2
Wichita 3, Kansas City 2
Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 2 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 5 p.m.
Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
