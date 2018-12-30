Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ECHL At A Glance

December 30, 2018 6:04 pm
 
< a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 30 20 9 1 0 41 113 86
Adirondack 30 17 9 2 2 38 93 84
Maine 30 18 11 0 1 37 97 92
Reading 30 15 8 2 5 37 104 100
Worcester 32 13 14 3 2 31 74 91
Brampton 32 13 16 2 1 29 102 105
Manchester 30 13 15 1 1 28 96 96
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 32 21 6 5 0 47 119 83
Jacksonville 32 18 13 1 0 37 99 90
South Carolina 32 18 13 1 0 37 105 101
Orlando 31 16 12 3 0 35 106 114
Norfolk 33 14 16 1 2 31 96 129
Greenville 35 12 18 3 2 29 95 130
Atlanta 30 7 17 5 1 20 79 100
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 31 21 6 2 2 46 116 73
Toledo 29 21 6 2 0 44 115 92
Indy 30 16 14 0 0 32 100 107
Wheeling 30 15 13 2 0 32 107 95
Kalamazoo 31 15 15 0 1 31 99 113
Fort Wayne 29 15 13 0 1 31 88 92
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 31 18 10 1 2 39 101 78
Utah 29 17 8 3 1 38 100 78
Wichita 32 15 11 3 3 36 97 95
Kansas City 29 16 11 1 1 34 97 89
Tulsa 31 14 11 4 2 34 91 95
Rapid City 34 14 15 2 3 33 80 110
Allen 35 8 25 0 2 18 87 138

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Reading 3, SO

Florida 5, Greenville 4, SO

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2

Adirondack 3, Manchester 2

Maine 3, Worcester 1

Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 4

Cincinnati 5, Fort Wayne 2

Atlanta 3, Norfolk 1

Brampton 5, Indy 2

Wichita 3, Kansas City 2

Utah 3, Allen 0

Idaho 6, Rapid City 1

Sunday’s Games

Allen 4, Utah 2

Norfolk 4, Atlanta 3

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

