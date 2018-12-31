|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|31
|20
|10
|1
|0
|41
|113
|89
|Adirondack
|31
|18
|9
|2
|2
|40
|96
|84
|Maine
|31
|18
|12
|0
|1
|37
|99
|95
|Reading
|31
|15
|9
|2
|5
|37
|104
|104
|Worcester
|32
|13
|14
|3
|2
|31
|74
|91
|Manchester
|31
|14
|15
|1
|1
|30
|99
|98
|Brampton
|32
|13
|16
|2
|1
|29
|102
|105
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|32
|21
|6
|5
|0
|47
|119
|83
|Jacksonville
|32
|18
|13
|1
|0
|37
|99
|90
|South Carolina
|32
|18
|13
|1
|0
|37
|105
|101
|Orlando
|31
|16
|12
|3
|0
|35
|106
|114
|Norfolk
|33
|14
|16
|1
|2
|31
|96
|129
|Greenville
|35
|12
|18
|3
|2
|29
|95
|130
|Atlanta
|30
|7
|17
|5
|1
|20
|79
|100
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|32
|22
|6
|2
|2
|48
|120
|74
|Toledo
|31
|21
|7
|3
|0
|45
|118
|99
|Indy
|31
|17
|14
|0
|0
|34
|106
|109
|Wheeling
|31
|16
|13
|2
|0
|34
|111
|95
|Fort Wayne
|30
|16
|13
|0
|1
|33
|91
|94
|Kalamazoo
|32
|15
|16
|0
|1
|31
|101
|119
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|31
|18
|10
|1
|2
|39
|101
|78
|Utah
|29
|17
|8
|3
|1
|38
|100
|78
|Tulsa
|33
|16
|11
|4
|2
|38
|99
|98
|Wichita
|33
|15
|12
|3
|3
|36
|99
|100
|Kansas City
|29
|16
|11
|1
|1
|34
|97
|89
|Rapid City
|34
|14
|15
|2
|3
|33
|80
|110
|Allen
|36
|8
|26
|0
|2
|18
|88
|141
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Allen 4, Utah 2
Norfolk 4, Atlanta 3
Tulsa 5, Wichita 2
Fort Wayne 3, Toledo 2, OT
Indy 6, Kalamazoo 2
Adirondack 3, Newfoundland 0
Manchester 3, Maine 2
Cincinnati 4, Toledo 1
Wheeling 4, Reading 0
Tulsa 3, Allen 1
Brampton at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
