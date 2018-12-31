All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 31 20 10 1 0 41 113 89 Adirondack 31 18 9 2 2 40 96 84 Maine 31 18 12 0 1 37 99 95 Reading 31 15 9 2 5 37 104 104 Brampton 33 14 16 2 1 31 106 108 Worcester 32 13 14 3 2 31 74 91 Manchester 31 14 15 1 1 30 99 98 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 32 21 6 5 0 47 119 83 Jacksonville 32 18 13 1 0 37 99 90 South Carolina 32 18 13 1 0 37 105 101 Orlando 31 16 12 3 0 35 106 114 Norfolk 33 14 16 1 2 31 96 129 Greenville 35 12 18 3 2 29 95 130 Atlanta 30 7 17 5 1 20 79 100 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 32 22 6 2 2 48 120 74 Toledo 31 21 7 3 0 45 118 99 Indy 31 17 14 0 0 34 106 109 Wheeling 31 16 13 2 0 34 111 95 Fort Wayne 31 16 14 0 1 33 94 98 Kalamazoo 32 15 16 0 1 31 101 119 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 31 18 10 1 2 39 101 78 Utah 29 17 8 3 1 38 100 78 Tulsa 33 16 11 4 2 38 99 98 Wichita 33 15 12 3 3 36 99 100 Kansas City 29 16 11 1 1 34 97 89 Rapid City 34 14 15 2 3 33 80 110 Allen 36 8 26 0 2 18 88 141

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Allen 4, Utah 2

Norfolk 4, Atlanta 3

Tulsa 5, Wichita 2

Fort Wayne 3, Toledo 2, OT

Monday’s Games

Indy 6, Kalamazoo 2

Adirondack 3, Newfoundland 0

Manchester 3, Maine 2

Cincinnati 4, Toledo 1

Wheeling 4, Reading 0

Tulsa 3, Allen 1

Brampton 4, Fort Wayne 3

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

