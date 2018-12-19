All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 28 19 8 1 0 39 108 79 Reading 26 13 7 2 4 32 89 86 Adirondack 26 13 9 2 2 30 80 77 Maine 26 14 11 0 1 29 83 83 Manchester 25 13 10 1 1 28 82 76 Worcester 28 12 12 3 1 28 63 77 Brampton 29 12 14 2 1 27 93 95 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 26 16 6 4 0 36 93 64 South Carolina 29 17 12 0 0 34 95 90 Jacksonville 27 16 10 1 0 33 85 76 Orlando 25 13 10 2 0 28 88 91 Norfolk 28 12 13 1 2 27 84 109 Greenville 31 11 17 3 0 25 82 115 Atlanta 25 5 14 5 1 16 64 86 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 27 19 5 2 1 41 102 59 Toledo 25 18 5 2 0 38 95 74 Wheeling 26 13 11 2 0 28 89 81 Kalamazoo 26 13 12 0 1 27 79 93 Indy 25 13 12 0 0 26 78 88 Fort Wayne 25 12 12 0 1 25 71 79 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 25 15 6 3 1 34 87 66 Idaho 27 15 9 1 2 33 78 68 Tulsa 27 13 8 4 2 32 80 80 Wichita 28 13 10 3 2 31 88 83 Rapid City 30 13 12 2 3 31 73 90 Kansas City 25 14 9 1 1 30 81 75 Allen 31 6 23 0 2 14 76 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita 5, Kansas City 2

Wednesday’s Games

Wheeling 7, Norfolk 6, SO

Jacksonville 6, South Carolina 4

Worcester 3, Brampton 2

Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 3

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 6, Allen 2

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Carolina at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Reading at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

