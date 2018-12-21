Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

December 21, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 28 19 8 1 0 39 108 79
Reading 26 13 7 2 4 32 89 86
Adirondack 26 13 9 2 2 30 80 77
Maine 26 14 11 0 1 29 83 83
Manchester 25 13 10 1 1 28 82 76
Worcester 28 12 12 3 1 28 63 77
Brampton 29 12 14 2 1 27 93 95
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 27 17 6 4 0 38 97 66
South Carolina 29 17 12 0 0 34 95 90
Jacksonville 28 16 11 1 0 33 85 80
Orlando 26 13 11 2 0 28 90 95
Norfolk 28 12 13 1 2 27 84 109
Greenville 31 11 17 3 0 25 82 115
Atlanta 26 6 14 5 1 18 68 86
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 27 19 5 2 1 41 102 59
Toledo 25 18 5 2 0 38 95 74
Wheeling 26 13 11 2 0 28 89 81
Kalamazoo 26 13 12 0 1 27 79 93
Indy 25 13 12 0 0 26 78 88
Fort Wayne 25 12 12 0 1 25 71 79
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 25 15 6 3 1 34 87 66
Idaho 27 15 9 1 2 33 78 68
Tulsa 27 13 8 4 2 32 80 80
Wichita 28 13 10 3 2 31 88 83
Rapid City 30 13 12 2 3 31 73 90
Kansas City 25 14 9 1 1 30 81 75
Allen 31 6 23 0 2 14 76 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Florida 4, Orlando 2

Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 0

Friday’s Games

South Carolina at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Reading at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency