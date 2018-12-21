|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|28
|19
|8
|1
|0
|39
|108
|79
|Reading
|27
|14
|7
|2
|4
|34
|94
|90
|Adirondack
|27
|14
|9
|2
|2
|32
|85
|80
|Maine
|26
|14
|11
|0
|1
|29
|83
|83
|Manchester
|26
|13
|11
|1
|1
|28
|86
|81
|Worcester
|29
|12
|13
|3
|1
|28
|66
|82
|Brampton
|29
|12
|14
|2
|1
|27
|93
|95
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|28
|17
|6
|5
|0
|39
|100
|70
|South Carolina
|30
|18
|12
|0
|0
|36
|99
|93
|Jacksonville
|28
|16
|11
|1
|0
|33
|85
|80
|Orlando
|27
|14
|11
|2
|0
|30
|94
|98
|Norfolk
|29
|12
|14
|1
|2
|27
|87
|115
|Greenville
|32
|11
|18
|3
|0
|25
|85
|119
|Atlanta
|26
|6
|14
|5
|1
|18
|68
|86
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|27
|19
|5
|2
|1
|41
|102
|59
|Toledo
|26
|19
|5
|2
|0
|40
|101
|79
|Wheeling
|27
|14
|11
|2
|0
|30
|95
|84
|Kalamazoo
|26
|13
|12
|0
|1
|27
|79
|93
|Indy
|26
|13
|13
|0
|0
|26
|83
|94
|Fort Wayne
|25
|12
|12
|0
|1
|25
|71
|79
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|25
|15
|6
|3
|1
|34
|87
|66
|Idaho
|27
|15
|9
|1
|2
|33
|78
|68
|Tulsa
|27
|13
|8
|4
|2
|32
|80
|80
|Wichita
|28
|13
|10
|3
|2
|31
|88
|83
|Rapid City
|30
|13
|12
|2
|3
|31
|73
|90
|Kansas City
|25
|14
|9
|1
|1
|30
|81
|75
|Allen
|31
|6
|23
|0
|2
|14
|76
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Florida 4, Orlando 2
Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 0
South Carolina 4, Greenville 3
Orlando 4, Florida 3, OT
Reading 5, Manchester 4
Wheeling 6, Norfolk 3
Adirondack 5, Worcester 3
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo 6, Indy 5
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
