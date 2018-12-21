All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 28 19 8 1 0 39 108 79 Reading 27 14 7 2 4 34 94 90 Adirondack 27 14 9 2 2 32 85 80 Maine 26 14 11 0 1 29 83 83 Manchester 26 13 11 1 1 28 86 81 Worcester 29 12 13 3 1 28 66 82 Brampton 29 12 14 2 1 27 93 95 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 28 17 6 5 0 39 100 70 South Carolina 30 18 12 0 0 36 99 93 Jacksonville 28 16 11 1 0 33 85 80 Orlando 27 14 11 2 0 30 94 98 Norfolk 29 12 14 1 2 27 87 115 Greenville 32 11 18 3 0 25 85 119 Atlanta 26 6 14 5 1 18 68 86 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 27 19 5 2 1 41 102 59 Toledo 26 19 5 2 0 40 101 79 Wheeling 27 14 11 2 0 30 95 84 Kalamazoo 26 13 12 0 1 27 79 93 Indy 26 13 13 0 0 26 83 94 Fort Wayne 25 12 12 0 1 25 71 79 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 25 15 6 3 1 34 87 66 Idaho 27 15 9 1 2 33 78 68 Tulsa 27 13 8 4 2 32 80 80 Wichita 28 13 10 3 2 31 88 83 Rapid City 30 13 12 2 3 31 73 90 Kansas City 25 14 9 1 1 30 81 75 Allen 31 6 23 0 2 14 76 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Florida 4, Orlando 2

Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 0

Friday’s Games

South Carolina 4, Greenville 3

Orlando 4, Florida 3, OT

Reading 5, Manchester 4

Wheeling 6, Norfolk 3

Adirondack 5, Worcester 3

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo 6, Indy 5

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

