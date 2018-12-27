Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

December 27, 2018
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 28 19 8 1 0 39 108 79
Adirondack 28 15 9 2 2 34 86 80
Reading 28 14 8 2 4 34 97 95
Maine 27 15 11 0 1 31 87 86
Worcester 30 13 13 3 1 30 71 85
Manchester 27 13 12 1 1 28 89 85
Brampton 30 12 15 2 1 27 93 96
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 29 18 6 5 0 41 106 75
South Carolina 31 18 12 1 0 37 102 97
Jacksonville 29 17 11 1 0 35 89 83
Orlando 28 14 11 3 0 31 99 104
Norfolk 30 12 15 1 2 27 87 120
Greenville 33 12 18 3 0 27 89 122
Atlanta 27 6 15 5 1 18 71 90
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 29 20 5 2 2 44 109 66
Toledo 27 19 6 2 0 40 103 84
Wheeling 28 15 11 2 0 32 100 84
Kalamazoo 28 14 13 0 1 29 88 101
Fort Wayne 27 14 12 0 1 29 84 86
Indy 27 14 13 0 0 28 88 98
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 27 16 7 3 1 36 95 74
Idaho 29 16 10 1 2 35 86 76
Kansas City 27 16 9 1 1 34 93 81
Rapid City 32 14 13 2 3 33 78 95
Tulsa 29 13 10 4 2 32 86 92
Wichita 30 13 11 3 3 32 93 93
Allen 33 7 24 0 2 16 83 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Brampton at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

