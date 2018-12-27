|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|28
|19
|8
|1
|0
|39
|108
|79
|Adirondack
|28
|15
|9
|2
|2
|34
|86
|80
|Reading
|28
|14
|8
|2
|4
|34
|97
|95
|Maine
|27
|15
|11
|0
|1
|31
|87
|86
|Worcester
|30
|13
|13
|3
|1
|30
|71
|85
|Manchester
|27
|13
|12
|1
|1
|28
|89
|85
|Brampton
|30
|12
|15
|2
|1
|27
|93
|96
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|29
|18
|6
|5
|0
|41
|106
|75
|South Carolina
|31
|18
|12
|1
|0
|37
|102
|97
|Jacksonville
|30
|17
|12
|1
|0
|35
|92
|87
|Orlando
|29
|15
|11
|3
|0
|33
|103
|107
|Norfolk
|30
|12
|15
|1
|2
|27
|87
|120
|Greenville
|33
|12
|18
|3
|0
|27
|89
|122
|Atlanta
|27
|6
|15
|5
|1
|18
|71
|90
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|29
|20
|5
|2
|2
|44
|109
|66
|Toledo
|27
|19
|6
|2
|0
|40
|103
|84
|Wheeling
|29
|15
|12
|2
|0
|32
|102
|89
|Indy
|28
|15
|13
|0
|0
|30
|93
|100
|Kalamazoo
|28
|14
|13
|0
|1
|29
|88
|101
|Fort Wayne
|27
|14
|12
|0
|1
|29
|84
|86
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|27
|16
|7
|3
|1
|36
|95
|74
|Idaho
|29
|16
|10
|1
|2
|35
|86
|76
|Kansas City
|27
|16
|9
|1
|1
|34
|93
|81
|Rapid City
|32
|14
|13
|2
|3
|33
|78
|95
|Tulsa
|29
|13
|10
|4
|2
|32
|86
|92
|Wichita
|30
|13
|11
|3
|3
|32
|93
|93
|Allen
|33
|7
|24
|0
|2
|16
|83
|133
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Orlando 4, Jacksonville 3
Manchester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Indy 5, Wheeling 2
Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Brampton at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
