All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 28 19 8 1 0 39 108 79 Adirondack 28 15 9 2 2 34 86 80 Reading 28 14 8 2 4 34 97 95 Maine 28 16 11 0 1 33 91 89 Worcester 30 13 13 3 1 30 71 85 Manchester 28 13 13 1 1 28 92 89 Brampton 31 12 16 2 1 27 97 103 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 30 19 6 5 0 43 111 77 South Carolina 31 18 12 1 0 37 102 97 Jacksonville 30 17 12 1 0 35 92 87 Orlando 29 15 11 3 0 33 103 107 Norfolk 30 12 15 1 2 27 87 120 Greenville 33 12 18 3 0 27 89 122 Atlanta 28 6 16 5 1 18 73 95 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 29 20 5 2 2 44 109 66 Toledo 28 20 6 2 0 42 110 88 Wheeling 29 15 12 2 0 32 102 89 Fort Wayne 28 15 12 0 1 31 86 87 Indy 28 15 13 0 0 30 93 100 Kalamazoo 29 14 14 0 1 29 89 103 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 27 16 7 3 1 36 95 74 Idaho 29 16 10 1 2 35 86 76 Kansas City 27 16 9 1 1 34 93 81 Wichita 31 14 11 3 3 34 94 93 Rapid City 32 14 13 2 3 33 78 95 Tulsa 30 13 11 4 2 32 86 93 Allen 33 7 24 0 2 16 83 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 3

Maine 4, Manchester 3

Indy 5, Wheeling 2

Toledo 7, Brampton 4

Fort Wayne 2, Kalamazoo 1

Florida 5, Atlanta 2

Wichita 1, Tulsa 0

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Brampton at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

